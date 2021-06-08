Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu makes a save during the draw with Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadion in Budapest. Photo: Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

How Ireland rated in the friendly draw with Hungary as they brought Stephen Kenny's unbeaten run to three in Budapest.

Gavin Bazunu 8

Commanded his area well and made fine save just before interval. If this was an audition to see how he coped in front of a crowd at this level, he certainly passed it.

Shane Duffy 8

After the nightmare year he's endured, it was heartening to see Duffy enjoy a productive evening's work, and it was even more impressive as operating on the right of the three asks a few questions.

John Egan 8

The Irish organisation in general play was good although they were challenged on crosses. Egan's presence at the heart of the back three is really important to the overall set-up and he did well.

Dara O'Shea 7

He's getting better all the time and while the West Brom player made one slip that facilitated a Hungary chance, he was impressive overall and is going to win a lot of caps.

Matt Doherty 7

Doherty didn't get forward from wing back with the sparkle that defined his best days at Wolves but he was quite assured defensively.

Josh Cullen 7

Cullen was on the fringes of early Kenny squads but has played himself into the team. He was competent on the ball and also put himself about.

Conor Hourihane 6

Sloppy start but recovered and was solid during his 55 minutes on the pitch with fatigue perhaps a reason for his withdrawal given his playoff exploits.

Jason Knight 7

Struggled in the hole before the break but found his stride after the interval, winning a series of frees and mixing skill with bundles of energy.

James McClean 7

He's had a bit of a love/hate relationship with wing back over the years but it's perhaps his natural home within this Irish side. Defended crosses well and worked hard.

Troy Parrott 6

Slightly different test from Andorra. Parrott found it difficult in attacking areas and made a couple of poor decisions but he put in a shift and can still reflect positively on this window.

Adam Idah 7

He was well shackled in the first 45 but began to threaten on the counter after the interval and demonstrated why he can be such a threat. Final product all that eluded him.

Stephen Kenny 7

He needed a performance which suggested that the training camp had been beneficial. Back three worked but attacking shape was better in second half. This was a decent showing.

SUBS

Caoimhin Kelleher 8 for Bazunu 45 mins

Reminded everyone of his quality with a brilliant debut. Ireland are seriously well stocked in this area.

Daryl Horgan 7 for Parrott 55 mins

Unlucky not to start and has probably been Ireland's most consistent player under Kenny.

Jayson Molumby 7 for Hourihane 55 mins

His legs strengthened Ireland's hand at an important time and powered a decent period.

Ryan Manning for McClean 85 mins, James Collins for Idah 88 mins, Chiedozie Ogbene for Knight 88 mins - not on long enough to rate.