How Ireland rated in the friendly draw with Hungary as they brought Stephen Kenny's unbeaten run to three in Budapest.
Gavin Bazunu 8
Commanded his area well and made fine save just before interval. If this was an audition to see how he coped in front of a crowd at this level, he certainly passed it.
Shane Duffy 8
After the nightmare year he's endured, it was heartening to see Duffy enjoy a productive evening's work, and it was even more impressive as operating on the right of the three asks a few questions.
John Egan 8
The Irish organisation in general play was good although they were challenged on crosses. Egan's presence at the heart of the back three is really important to the overall set-up and he did well.
Dara O'Shea 7
He's getting better all the time and while the West Brom player made one slip that facilitated a Hungary chance, he was impressive overall and is going to win a lot of caps.
Matt Doherty 7
Doherty didn't get forward from wing back with the sparkle that defined his best days at Wolves but he was quite assured defensively.
Josh Cullen 7
Cullen was on the fringes of early Kenny squads but has played himself into the team. He was competent on the ball and also put himself about.
Conor Hourihane 6
Sloppy start but recovered and was solid during his 55 minutes on the pitch with fatigue perhaps a reason for his withdrawal given his playoff exploits.
Jason Knight 7
Struggled in the hole before the break but found his stride after the interval, winning a series of frees and mixing skill with bundles of energy.
James McClean 7
He's had a bit of a love/hate relationship with wing back over the years but it's perhaps his natural home within this Irish side. Defended crosses well and worked hard.
Troy Parrott 6
Slightly different test from Andorra. Parrott found it difficult in attacking areas and made a couple of poor decisions but he put in a shift and can still reflect positively on this window.
Adam Idah 7
He was well shackled in the first 45 but began to threaten on the counter after the interval and demonstrated why he can be such a threat. Final product all that eluded him.
Stephen Kenny 7
He needed a performance which suggested that the training camp had been beneficial. Back three worked but attacking shape was better in second half. This was a decent showing.
SUBS
Caoimhin Kelleher 8 for Bazunu 45 mins
Reminded everyone of his quality with a brilliant debut. Ireland are seriously well stocked in this area.
Daryl Horgan 7 for Parrott 55 mins
Unlucky not to start and has probably been Ireland's most consistent player under Kenny.
Jayson Molumby 7 for Hourihane 55 mins
His legs strengthened Ireland's hand at an important time and powered a decent period.
Ryan Manning for McClean 85 mins, James Collins for Idah 88 mins, Chiedozie Ogbene for Knight 88 mins - not on long enough to rate.