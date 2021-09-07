Ireland player ratings: Bazunu and Omobamidele shine in hard-fought draw for Boys in Green

Andrew Omobamidele in action against Aleksandar Mitrović of Serbia during the World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How the Boys in Green rated in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Serbia.

Gavin Bazunu 9

Caoimhin Kelleher fans may disagree but Kenny's judgement in going with the young goalkeeper has been spectacularly vindicated with Bazunu making a string of saves in a courageous and composure filled showing.

Matt Doherty 8

Ireland's John Egan (left) and Shane Duffy celebrates the own goal of Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic (not pictured) during the 2022 World Cup qualifying match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin

It hasn't always happened for Doherty in an Irish jersey but this has been a good triple-header for him. Helped his team-mates get a breather at times by keeping the ball well and was strong in the frantic conclusion.

Andrew Omobamidele 9

Considering he only made his first senior start for Norwich in April, this was an extremely encouraging showing from the Leixlip United product who defended well and stepped forward bravely in the dying minutes to show why he's a source of excitement.

Shane Duffy 7

Almost got punished for an early error and it was a tough brief with white shirts attacking with purpose but he has come a long way from March when his club form meant he sat out the first meeting.

John Egan 7

With Dara O'Shea out, he's going to have to play on the left of the three for the foreseeable and while it wasn't plain sailing for him he made some important blocks as Ireland hung in there.

James McClean 7

Critics will say he is very one dimensional yet the irony is that he actually put some decent balls into the box that probably deserved better runs and his energy was important with a goal-saving challenge in the second half.

Josh Cullen 6

After starting both of the previous games, there was always a danger fatigue would creep into Cullen's display and this was a diminished version of his showing against Portugal. Most of his better work came off the ball.

Jeff Hendrick 7

Hendrick was one of Ireland's better players in the first half, showing to get on the ball when possible although he was caught on his toes for the goal. He found it hard to maintain that in the second half but has played his way back into the team.

Alan Browne 5

Introduced in place of Troy Parrott, with a more defensive brief but he didn't seem especially comfortable when he received the ball after a few early link-ups with Doherty and no surprise when he was first replaced.

Jamie McGrath 6

The St Mirren player is a new face to some Ireland fans but League of Ireland fans were aware of the Meathman's technical strengths. He didn't do much wrong here without necessarily getting a whole amount of time on the ball to impact proceedings.

Adam Idah 7

Idah is Ireland's future in this position and this window will unquestionably stand to him in the long run, even though if it's understandable that he ran out of steam. He was isolated for patches and did as well as could be expected with minimal service.

MANAGER

Stephen Kenny 7

He has suffered from kneejerk reactions and it would be rash to go the other way in the aftermath of what was ultimately a fortuitous draw on chances created. What's encouraging is that his players stuck with it and the younger ones justified his faith in them.

SUBSTITUTES

Callum Robinson 6 (for Browne 58 mins)

A fully-fit Robinson for October would be a major boost as he made his presence felt in another curtailed stint, putting in the cross for the goal.

Jayson Molumby 6 (for Cullen 66 mins)

He was brave in looking for the ball upon his introduction but a booking rules him out of Azerbaijan next month.

Daryl Horgan 6 (for McGrath 66 mins)

It was the right change to make and Horgan was busy and played his part late on.

Conor Hourihane 6 (for Hendrick 78 mins)

Tried to get on the ball in positive sense in brief cameo.

James Collins 6 (for Idah 78 mins)

Did what was asked of him in late resurgence.