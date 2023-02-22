Ireland Player Ratings: Aoife Mannion one of the few bright spots in underwhelming friendly

Courtney Brosnan – Relatively untroubled and there is currently no challenger to her belatedly established authority as Ireland’s number one netminder; one late error but redeemed with smart double save. 6

Aoife Mannion – Effortless transition into her new surroundings and may have already done enough to book a World Cup berth though a decent run at United is her next goal. 7

Louise Quinn – Just another casually swashbuckling day at the office, headers caroming off bars, desperate goal-line blocks all authored with distinction. 8

Megan Connolly – Equally assured effort on the resumption of duties following her horrific ordeal as outlined in these pages today. 7

Deborah-Anne De la Harpe – May make an impression on the Irish squad at a later date but the initial impressions are that the World Cup party might carry on without her. 5

Megan Campbell – Long throws remain Ireland’s most potent attacking weapon and her deliveries from the boot are usually accurate too, though opportunities to roam forward were limited. 5

Lily Agg – Not her best afternoon, the game passed her by for long spells and she will hope this was an aberration after a strong presence in qualification. 5

Denise O’Sullivan – For the 99th successive time, bore the brunt of the usual rough treatment from her opponents as well as snuffing out many threats. Still in pre-season and lacked match sharpness. 5

Katie McCabe – Difficulties at club level momentarily transferred to the international arena as the Arsenal star performed below her usual high standards. 5

Abbie Larkin – Looked out of sorts and out of place and may now struggle for more audition time. 5

Heather Payne – Industrious effort but little end product, a microcosm of the team she plays for. Aided the rare sorties in final third. 6

Replacements:

Marissa Sheva – Half-time introduction provided plenty of food for thought, her first touch, a neat take into our body on halfway and then a swift turn to spread the ball wide an impressive harbinger. 5

Aine O’Gorman – Reliable veteran provided a little more certainty when she came on at half-time. 5

Ruesha Littlejohn – One of those who can benefit from a more nuanced passing approach but she inevitably struggled in a team who couldn’t provide one. 5