Ireland player ratings: Adam Idah comes of age as Matt Doherty gives best international performance

Here is how the Ireland player rated in the 2-1 defeat to Portugal.

Gavin Bazunu 7

The Dubliner started ponderously, with his early error contributing to the penalty that he saved but he grew into the night from there, commanding his area well and hard to fault for the two goals

Seamus Coleman 8

The skipper led by example, roving forward from his wing back station and helping to grow the confidence of his side when they sensed Portugal weren’t quite at it. He was devastated at full time

Shane Duffy 8

The Brighton player defended the box extremely well and played with a confidence reflecting his resurgence but will still be disappointed to be outjumped by Ronaldo at a crucial juncture

John Egan 8

He shone on the left of the back three with a composed display and a glorious first half goal and he was calm under fire in a frenetic second 45 before the late devastation. Worked hard when Doherty was struggling.

Dara O’Shea 7

The West Brom is a cool customer and he looked very comfortable in the game - save for a slightly bizarre clash with Ronaldo - before a nasty-looking injury ended his evening and presumably his window prematurely.

Matt Doherty 8

Relocated to left-wing back but this was arguably his best performance for Ireland, with his breaks well timed and a real intelligence in his use of the ball. However, he visibly ran out of steam and was clearly affected by an injury.

Josh Cullen 8

The Anderlecht player worked extremely hard and also showed quality on the ball and, like some of those around him, the only real issue was that he wilted in the final minutes as the earlier efforts took its toll.

Jeff Hendrick 7

Given the nod ahead of Conor Hourihane and didn’t exactly burst out of the blocks with purpose. Most of his better work in the match came off the ball and a talking point might be if this area needed freshening up. But he did ok for a player who hasn’t played this term.

Jamie McGrath 8

Slightly slow start after his shock inclusion but McGrath grew into the proceedings and was calm on the ball at important times and also effective with set-piece delivery. He nearly created a second-half goal with a perfect pass on the counter.

Aaron Connolly 6

A headscratcher as he consistently took up great positions but just wasn’t able to make the most of them, possibly even looking shorter in terms of match fitness than those around him. The ref wasn’t a big fan of him either.

Adam Idah 8

This was a coming-of-age display for Idah, who was brave in how he tried the lead the line and demanded service from midfield, sensing opportunities on the break. He doesn’t always take the right decision but he was able to give Ruben Dias issues, which really says something.

SUBS

Andrew Omobamidele 7 for O’Shea 35 mins

A hell of a debut for the Leixlip teenager and he threw himself into the game, marking himself out as a talent who can make an impact in the short and long term future

James McClean 6 for Connolly 72 mins

Named as a defender in the squad but was sprung on further forward and may feel he could have helped to cut out the first of the late crosses that hurt his team.

James Collins and Jayson Molumby for McGrath & Idah 90 mins

Not on long enough to rate

Stephen Kenny 8

So close to a perfect night and Kenny must be wondering if he’s going to get any breaks in this job. The tactical plan worked but the negative ruminations may revolve around the use of the bench although ultimately his team was undone by two straightforward crosses.