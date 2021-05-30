Ireland pay price for defensive frailties as Crawford's men are outclassed by Swiss

Ryan Johansson of Republic of Ireland during the U21 international friendly match against Switzerland

Ireland's defensive frailties were badly exposed by a superior Swiss outfit as Jim Crawford's U-21 side began their three-game friendly tournament in Spain with a 2-0 defeat.

A goal in each half from Switzerland gave them the win as Ireland, who had four debutants in the starting XI, look to regroup for Tuesday's meeting with Australia in Marbella, a disappointment here with just one real effort on target while saves from keeper Brian Maher restricted the Swiss to only two goals.

Switzerland were in front after only 14 minutes as a lack of concentration at the back allowed Leonidas Stergiou time to score past Maher. The Bray Wanderers keeper did well to keep it at 1-0 with a save on 32 minutes.

Ireland had a good spell just before half time, Tyreik Wright with one effort which was offside and then a shot on target, after he collected a short corner and put in a well-struck effort.

Six minutes into the second half the Swiss were 2-0 up, Mark McGuinness left behind as Gabriel Bares scored from close range.

Subs Gavin Kilkenny and Will Ferry injected some life into a tired-looking Irish side, while Leicester City man Shane Flynn also came in for his debut, but the Swiss were in control, only a fine save from Maher denying them a third goal on 76 minutes.

IRELAND: Maher (Bray W), McGuinness (Arsenal), McEntee (Newcastle), Richards (Wolves), Coventry (West Ham), Watson (Derby), Johansson (Sevilla), Ebosele (Derby), Grant (Rochdale), Wright (Aston V), Kayode (Carlisle).

SUBS: Noss (Borussia Monchengladbach) for Johansson, 46; Ferry (Southampton) for Richards, 56; Kilkenny (Bournemouth) for Grant, 56; Connell (Celtic) for Coventry, 75; Gilbert (Brentford) for Watson, 75; Flynn (Leicester) for Ebosele, 76.