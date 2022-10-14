Ireland number one Gavin Bazunu and under-fire Saints ignoring ‘outside noise’

GAVIN Bazunu says he will drown out the “outside noise” around his Southampton side and their tough run in the Premier League.

After four successive defeats, the Saints are just outside the relegation zone and the side were booed off by a section of their support after the home loss to Everton, with their next test against West Ham on Sunday.

"There is scrutiny no matter where you are, there is always going to be pressure," Bazunu told Hampshire Live.

"But for myself and the team we have our own standards and we demand them within, we’re not listening to the noise outside but focussing on the next game or next training session every week, and that’s all we can do. Everyone has their opinion and everyone has something to say but the best players in the world are those who are able to shut it out once they step onto the pitch."

Even though he’s still waiting for his first clean sheet, Bazunu says he’s enjoying life as a Premier League player while still learning about how to adapt to this level.

"It’s not something I am really focused on, it’s not lingering in the back of my head or anything like that,” he says of that elusive clean sheet.

"For me, it’s about staying consistent and building on my performances, learning from the previous games.

"It [Premier League] is everything it’s lived up to be, it’s exciting, it’s full of the best players in the world and so from my point of view I’m just taking each game as I can and I’m trying to learn from every one of them, trying to improve as much as I can.

"The level of expectation that I have, my standards, for myself and where I want to be are high enough that it’s above where anyone else would expect me to be. My goal is to follow my own standards rather than the expectations of other people."