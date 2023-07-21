Ireland must realign fear factor to keep World Cup hopes alive

After fears this could end in tears, Ireland demonstrated no fear and yet still tears flowed.

That’s the difference between winning and losing. Often a wafer-thin margin, as it seemed in this game.

But context is all.

A first World Cup match into which every sinew of effort had been poured, whether in the previous 24 hours, two campaigns or for all of 50 years, depending on one’s perspective.

And for the air to be punctured within a few seconds of daftness from a player doing her best to compensate for the absence of someone else? Well now.

It takes a lot to laugh but it takes a train to cry, as Dylan said. Can all the proud, uplifting moments of one day like this be so utterly upturned by one incident?

The answer lies in the near future, as Ireland prepare to take on Olympic champions Canada, who today begin plotting their campaign against Nigeria.

Ireland will require a different type of fearlessness against the Canadians; or do they dare attempt to emulate the same approach and seek divine retribution in the hope for a different result?

They may have been brave yesterday in Sydney but did they really play without fear?

The moments towards the end should be disregarded in this context; not disregarded for their thrilling vibrancy, you understand.

But they must be discarded as a product of fearlessness because at that stage, in a final quarter with a defeat looming, it is not fear which drives you, but a survival instinct.

Australia, it must be admitted, also had this; and their moxie credentials would prove to be superior in the endgame, notwithstanding those two heart-stopping moments from the Irish veterans in the final seconds.

The hosts’ own sense of fear was absent for long spells.

Undermined by their captain’s withdrawal a day before, unnerved by Ireland’s low defensive block, to which they had neither the consistent wit nor width to respond, the home side were as poor as the contest.

Their manager admitted as much, and Ireland’s boss declared contentment that her tactics had gone to script.

Tony Gustavsson had played a similar game to this in training four or five times with shadow sides.

Everybody knew what to expect. As we flagged here yesterday, it would not be pretty. And it wasn’t.

But back to the fear. Can Ireland really play without it?

At times, they were brave and courageous; we recall Katie McCabe making one surging run, pulling herself out of position, but dragging all her team with her.

It arguably demonstrated that Ireland’s approach was arguably too craven at times.

Even when Vera Pauw’s side didn’t have the ball, they seemed spooked by the threat of Australia on the counter, their best method of attack against teams who defend deeply.

And yet at times, Ireland strode forward with purpose, two of the three centre-backs crossing the halfway line, attempting to dictate the play on the front foot.

They jogged off at half-time, as confident teams do; Australia limped off.

Two dressing-rooms housed two different messages.

Ireland’s warned of the peril in making a mistake as one might decide the game.

Australia’s encouraged the players to perform, to seek a greater form of expression despite the hitherto successful attempts to mute them.

Rocked by the absence of their captain, a leader to whom the entire nation have pinned their hopes and dreams, they were showing a vulnerability that had not seemed possible on the evidence of what we had witnessed in Melbourne just six days previously in their 1-0 victory over France.

And for the opening minutes of the second half, the Australians held firm to that conviction; their fears had subsided.

It wasn’t that Ireland were cowed; ironically, it was precisely because they had one player too far advanced, McCabe, that the hapless Sheva was prompted to tear in from the blindside and bound into Hayley Raso, who was already having difficulty controlling a poor cross from the unoccupied Irish left wing.

It was an act as needless as it was senseless but it should not define this occasion, even if it may have decided it.

Instead, Ireland must now focus on what happens next.

Can they really play without fear? Compose passing patterns without resorting to repeated long kicks from the goalkeeper, for example?

Fear is not always about wanton expression; it is about intent; Ireland must show a determined attacking approach against Canada for to author an overly defensive approach once more risks inviting a similar result.

It’s not a definition of insanity, to paraphrase the misappropriated quotation; but it certainly would not be wise.

Defeat to Canada would almost certainly end proceedings.

A penny for the thoughts of Amber Barrett, who stood resolutely apart at times from the disconsolate squad, passionately deconstructing the game with Diane Caldwell and Claire O’Riordan.

She may not have made the difference; Hampden Park is an outlier in her Irish career, especially the way Pauw’s team play the game; and both Lucy Quinn and Abbie Larkin added value, once Ireland veered to 4-4-2, and even later when Louise Quinn was lobbed up front.

Larkin’s unique blend of anarchic naiveté might be a weapon against the Canadians but Pauw is unlikely to change her methods now.

The strong suspicion remains that something different will be required from the first 10 minutes against Canada, rather than in the last 10 minutes.

By then it will be too late.

And too late to look back on the opening night and wonder was their first appearance on the world stage a missed opportunity.