Ireland must be ready for reverse impact of the granny rule

Aidan Fitzmaurice

A nation that welcomes non-natives like Aiden McGeady cannot complain if African-Irish boys opt for Nigeria

Chiedozie Ogbene has opted to play for the Republic of Ireland but others in his position might declare for the country of their birth. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Alex Bruce really, really, really wanted to play for the Irish team. So much so that he played for both of them.

When the defender, who qualified through his Co Down-born grandmother, found that his future with the Republic ran into a brick wall after his second cap in 2008, he made a career move and declared for Northern Ireland, who capped him twice.

There was no outcry, no demonstration outside of FAI HQ, no rush to the phones by the public to tell Joe Duffy or Stephen Nolan what they thought of the apostate.

