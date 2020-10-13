| 7°C Dublin

Ireland missing Euro 2020 could be best thing for development of a clearer vision

David Kelly

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Sportsfile

It is not merely the present that's mocking plans to change the way Ireland's international team and the FAI go about their business.

The past is hovering too, darkly haunting any bright glimpses of future promise.

And amidst it all, even though spectators are not allowed, the noise from the virtual bleachers remains incessant.