It is not merely the present that's mocking plans to change the way Ireland's international team and the FAI go about their business.

The past is hovering too, darkly haunting any bright glimpses of future promise.

And amidst it all, even though spectators are not allowed, the noise from the virtual bleachers remains incessant.

Ireland visit Helsinki this week and despite the troubled bubble bursting, that penetrating pop of real-life drama will not impinge on the single-minded determination of a squad to do their best work.

Ireland will be better for their reverse fixture against the Finns, too; steady methods, slowly gaining traction, now preparing to embrace an even wider cohort of eager players.

There is obvious enthusiasm amongst those who have already been deployed in the manner in which they absorbed the new teachings - clearly demonstrated by a consistency of performance which can only be derived by positive reinforcement.

Even a child recognises that if they are encouraged to do something and it makes them feel good, they will continue to do it.

A reminder, perhaps, that despite much pointy-headed philosophising, Stephen Kenny is not reinventing the wheel.

Except the greatest challenge for this coach is to make sure the wheels don't keep falling off.

Kenny and the FAI are not alone in seeking to blindly negotiate their way as an invisible enemy prepares to pounce at a moment's notice.

But they are presented with a unique challenge for the historical dysfunction of the FAI has left all in Abbotstown horribly unprepared for crisis management.

We had to smile when the armchair experts, having temporarily resiled their barstool eminence, blithely declared that the FAI should have chartered another plane. Or two. Or three.

The assumption that the FAI can reach down the back of the couch and locate the €70k required to charter an extra plane clearly betrays a remarkable ignorance of the sport's history, and not only in this century.

The broad lament that partial hosts Ireland will not participate in the next European Championships - even presuming they proceed, they are unlikely to be held in an island country - condemns those who fail to remember the lessons of history.

We recall the late, great Dr Tony O'Neill once telling us that the FAI were soiling their legacy by refusing to invest in the future, both in infrastructure and in coaching.

This was 25 years ago.

But once Ireland experienced the occasional summer jamboree few bothered to ascertain whether the model of accidental design was sustainable.

Were there only enough people - politicians, media, so-called supporters - so deeply concerned that they could define the difference between care for Irish football and passion for it, the carnage could have been avoided.

But the results were inevitable; an association which would eventually run itself into the ground, morally and financially bankrupt, conspiring against the decent people doing important work without seeking profit or popularity.

Straitened

These are the straitened circumstances within which Kenny and his employers are operating.

And so it remains impossible to escape the past, whether it is the inane ramblings of Mick McCarthy or Roy Keane or the familiar past-time of FAI-bashing.

They, like Kenny, are victims of their history. In the fog of the present day, it must seem almost impossible to plot the way to a brighter future.

But they must steel themselves and admit that this window's failure can be ultimately a victory if their patience holds firm.

Ireland qualified for the last two Euros but with expensively compiled management teams - both even more lavishly dismissed - before a third management team was extravagantly unveiled before the 2020 campaign.

But there have been no lasting benefits from the last decade, save a few weeks of beer-filled bonhomie.

Ireland are in the gutter now but the glittering stars emerging in its national side are wonders to behold.

It may not be a bad thing that they now have the time and space needed to develop.