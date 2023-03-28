Ireland miss out on U19 European Championship finals after home defeat to Greece

Ireland's Roco Vata reacts to a missed opportunity on goal during the European Under-19 Championship Elite Round defeat to Greece at Ferrycarrig Park in Wexford. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Under-19 side have missed out on a place at the European Championship finals as a 1-0 loss to Greece saw them finish third in a four-team group in the Elite round of qualification.

Colin O'Brien's U17 side won their group in the Elite phase to reach the Euro finals but despite home advantage, Tom Mohan's crop could not follow them and make the U19 finals in Malta later this year.

Greece beat Ireland 1-0 in Ferrycarrig Park, Lampros Smyrlis with the only goal of the game three minutes into the second half and despite late Irish pressure, chances from Justin Ferizaj and Sean Moore, and six minutes of added time, Ireland had no reply.

Greece top the table and qualify, on goal difference, at the expense of Slovakia, who beat Estonia 3-1 in their final game.