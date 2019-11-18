Mick McCarthy has made three changes to his Ireland team to face Denmark in tonight's must-win Euro 2020 qualifier.

Ireland make three changes for must-win Euro 2020 qualifier with Denmark

Three points are needed for the Boys in Green to book their place at next summer's tournament, where Dublin will be one of the host cities.

Captain Seamus Coleman is suspended, opening the door for Wolves defender Matt Doherty to come in at right back.

Aaron Connolly, who played in attack in the 2-0 defeat to Switzerland last time out, misses out through injury, with his place taken by David McGoldrick.

The other change sees Conor Hourihane come in for James Collins.

Kick-off is at 19.45 and you can follow all the action in our live blog on Independent.ie.

Ireland: Randolph, Doherty, Egan, Duffy, Stevens; Whelan; Browne, Hendrick, Hourihane, McClean; McGoldrick

Online Editors