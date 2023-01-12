The Republic of Ireland are chasing the Irish League’s hottest young prospect and Northern Ireland Under-18 winger Sean Moore.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the Football Association of Ireland are keen to bring Moore into their under-age set-up.

We can also reveal that Newcastle United are big admirers of Cliftonville’s brilliant 17-year-old winger, while fellow Premier League clubs Everton and Brighton are tracking his progress along with Championship side QPR and promotion-chasing League One outfit Ipswich Town who rate him highly.

Such has been the teenager’s scintillating form for the Reds this season, it is expected other clubs from England — and in Scotland — will show an interest in the January transfer window.

However, it is understood that even if a deal is completed this month for a transfer across the water, the plan would be to loan the youngster back to table-topping Cliftonville for the rest of the campaign.

Having made his first-team debut at 16 last season and starred for County Antrim at the NI Super Cup in the summer, there was some surprise at Solitude and beyond that Moore didn’t receive a call-up from Northern Ireland until November when he played in two Under-18 friendlies versus Austria.

Now Northern Ireland face a battle to keep the north Belfast boy with with sources indicating the Republic of Ireland are ready to pounce for a player who has wonderful balance, glides over the pitch, has the ability to score and create goals and has emerged as a key element in Cliftonville’s charge for the title.

Managed brilliantly by Paddy McLaughlin, and with good people around him, Moore showed a different side to his game in Tuesday’s crucial 1-0 win over champions Linfield at Solitude, displaying strong character in the heat of the most important Premiership battle of the campaign to date. He also played a part in Ronan Doherty’s decisive goal.

During his first spell as Northern Ireland boss, Michael O’Neill made no secret of his desire and determination to keep players born here that were wanted by the Republic. Second time around for O’Neill, that has not changed and he will know that Moore has the potential to go on and play senior international football, though ultimately the choice of who that will be for is up to the player himself.

In November, Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes became the first Belfast-born player to play for the Republic of Ireland in 76 years in a 1-0 friendly win over Malta having starred previously for Northern Ireland Under-21s prior to switching allegiance in 2020.