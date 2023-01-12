| 10.4°C Dublin

exclusive Ireland make move for 17-year-old Northern Ireland sensation Sean Moore

Sean Moore has defied his tender years to star for Cliftonville this season, attracting the Republic of Ireland and Premier League interest Expand

Steven Beacom

The Republic of Ireland are chasing the Irish League’s hottest young prospect and Northern Ireland Under-18 winger Sean Moore.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the Football Association of Ireland are keen to bring Moore into their under-age set-up.

