Ireland make history with stunning 11-0 victory over Georgia

30 November 2021; / during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Georgia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A night to remember for an Irish team seeking to break the ceiling and appear in a first ever major tournament.

Denise O’Sullivan fired a hat-trick as Vera Pauw’s side marked a historic record victory haul with a ruthless dismissal of a hapless Georgian side who finished with ten players.

Ireland finish the year in a World Cup play-off spot after a double for captain Katie McCabe and debut goals for Kyra Carusa and Saoirse Noonan ensured the 3,500 hardy souls were warmed on a squally night.

Amber Barrett’s 88th minute strike provided the historic moment while Megan Connolly’s free-kick in injury time added an elaborate eleventh.

Not even Sweden or Finland could come close to such a haul.

Georgia had started the scoring; Maiko Bebia’s own goal after just four minutes calmed any early nerves but an enthusiastic opening had betrayed the fact that there might have been any, despite the anxieties hanging over from last Thursday’s dropped points to Slovakia.

Katie McCabe, playing much higher up against the 126th-ranked minnows, delivered a delicious cross which Lucy Quinn might have bundled in before Bebia did so.

Ireland dominated thereafter, as expected, and their second arrived from Kyra Carusa in the 21st minute, flicking on Louise Quinn’s header after McCabe’s inswinging corner from the right; the captain had also gone close from a zippy daisy-cutter from outside the area.

Pauw had made a host of changes – all but one of the four unenforced – but adhered to her favoured system, one she insists is designed to maximise the attacking elements of the squad’s better players.

Diane Caldwell regained her place from Savannah McCarthy on the left of defence while Niamh Fahey was retained on the right though Jess Ziu, on her first start, supplanted Aine O’Gorman on the right-hand flank.

Ruesha Littlejohn, impressive on her return from injury in the second-half against the Slovaks last week, also came into midfield with Jamie Finn’s defensive qualities deemed surplus to requirements in a nominal 4-2-3-1 system, with Kyra Carusa slotting in as the sole striker in place of the exam-tied Heather Payne.

Ireland’s best goal was arguably their third, a fine 12-pass move from back to front, and right to left, ending with Rueshal Littlejohn’s punchy pass to Denise O’Sullivan, who turned the ball around the corner to McCabe.

The captain arrowed a superb cross from which Quinn could do nothing else but score.

Although the Georgian captain lobbed a tame shot on Courtney Brosnan’s underemployed goal, Ireland struck a fourth in first-half injury-time, Littlejohn skipping past pitiful challenges on the left before cutting back for O’Sullivan to nab a deserved goal.

She almost nabbed a second after the break, Sukhashvili pulling off a superb stop to turn her drive around the corner, shortly after McCabe had also forced the keeper to save, when it had seemed easier to score.

O’Sullivan was hungry for another; she gobbled it up in before the hour, delicately chipping a delightful effort from inside the right-edge of the area into the far corner of the net, which billowed as if in acclamation.

Her hat-trick arrived within minutes, McCabe shrugging off an obvious penalty shout not given to her by slinging in a cross which was met with a firm and wise Cork head.

She now stands head and shoulders above every other Irish goal-getter bar Olivia O’Toole on the goalscoring charts.

She won’t get to 54 but she may make a World Cup.

Niamh Fahey then created a penalty as Bebia’s handball earned a dismissal for a second bookable offence; Fahey is marooned without a goal in her 99th cap but refused the entreaty to take the spot-kick.

Her captain did so to make it seven, getting her deserved goal as Ireland emptied the bench before she added a second, and Ireland’s eighth in the 74th minute.

A record-equalling haul of nine was in sight and Saoirse Noonan provided it with her first international goal with eight minutes left.

As green shirts lined up for their place in history, Amber Barrett seized the moment, flashing a shot to the roof from no distance before Megan Connolly embroidered the comfort blanket to see them through the festive season.

Ireland’s journey may have much more road in it.

Ireland – Brosnan; Ziu (Barrett 75), Fahey, Louise Quinn, Caldwell; Littlejohn (Grant 67), Connolly; Lucy Quinn (McLaughlin 67), O’Sullivan, McCabe; Carusa (Noonan 75).

Georgia – Sukhashvili; Kalandadze, Sutidze, Tatuashvili, Khaburzania (Bolkvadze HT); Pasikashvili (Dzadzua 41), Danelia; Tsotseria (Chkhartishvili 67), Cheminava (Janikashvili 81); Bebia, Tchkonia.

Referee – Jurgita Maclkunyte (Lithuania)