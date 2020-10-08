| 8.5°C Dublin

Ireland lose cruel playoff lottery - but undeniably gain hope for the future

Vincent Hogan

Matt Doherty missed the decisive penalty in Ireland's penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Matt Doherty missed the decisive penalty in Ireland's penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There’s a catchpenny air to penalties, but maybe winning imparts its own unshakable grace.

Ireland didn't deserve this. True, there was no abracadabra moment, no lightning bolting from the Bratislava sky. But they played football faithful to Stephen Kenny’s promise, football announcing his hopes for them as something more than a PR brochure.

They lost in a lottery, but gained something in the act.