Ireland line up November friendly with New Zealand in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland will finish off the international year with a friendly at home to New Zealand in November.

Ireland have their final Euro 2024 qualifier away to the Netherlands on Saturday November 18th but the FAI have now announced a friendly at home to New Zealand on Tuesday, November 21, mandated by UEFA to add another game to the fixture list as Greece host France and Holland play away to Gibraltar on the same evening.

It’s the All Whites’ second time to visit Dublin as they lost 3-1 to Mick McCarthy’s Ireland in 2019.

Stephen Kenny announces his squad next Thursday for the September double header against France (away) and the Netherlands (home) and in October they face Greece (home) and Gibraltar (away) before Ireland’s last qualifier, in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s senior women’s team have dropped two places in the FIFA world rankings after the World Cup finals. Ireland are down to 24th place while the top three is made up of Sweden, Spain and the USA, Spain’s World Cup win moving them to second place from sixth.

