Ireland legend Denis Irwin backs Evan Ferguson to pass Greek test

Having played with a young Robbie Keane, former Manchester United defender reckons Brighton teenager is the real deal

Denis Irwin stands still and gazes out onto the Lansdowne Road turf as ground staff tend to the pitch ahead of Ireland’s European Championship qualifier against Gibraltar on Monday, which follows Friday’s clash in Greece.

The former Ireland and Manchester United defender never featured for his country at a European finals, winning the first of his 56 caps not long after Euro ’88 and his last in an agonising Euro 2000 play-off defeat in Turkey.

Ireland’s record goalscorer Robbie Keane netted in the first leg in Dublin 4, which finished 1-1, but Turkey’s away goal on that November night proved crucial as they progressed to the finals following a scoreless draw in Bursa four days later.

Irwin and Keane shared the pitch for Ireland on six occasions, as the former full-back approached the end of his international career, while the striker’s was only getting started.

Another forward in the early stages of his Ireland career is 18-year-old Evan Ferguson, who has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season with Brighton, scoring 10 first-team goals as well as netting his first in green against Latvia last March.

Having shared the field with a teenage Keane, Irwin recognises a talented striker when he sees one – and he reckons Ireland have not had a striker of Ferguson’s calibre since Keane burst onto the scene over two decades ago.

“He is at a good place at the moment. We have not had a centre-forward with his ability since Robbie Keane,” said Irwin, speaking at the launch of Manchester United’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium, which takes place on Sunday, August 6.

“He is a very confident and level-headed lad. I’m probably going to put too much pressure on him but he looks like a really good player. It was a good breakthrough season for him down at Brighton, a good club to be at at the moment, a very stable club.”

The striker became a pivotal player for the Seagulls last season as the club finished sixth and achieved European qualification for the first time.

“The manager seems very good, they play a lovely style of football,” added Irwin, who met Ferguson for the first time at an event in Dublin late last month.

“A very level-headed lad. He’s broke through at 18 at Brighton. We always put these (comparisons) on young players, but he certainly looks like a sensible young lad which is good.”

Irwin believes Stephen Kenny’s side deserved a point out of their 1-0 defeat to France in the group opener last March but insists Friday’s crucial qualifier away to Greece is one Ireland cannot afford to lose if they are to secure automatic qualification.

“It’s a results business, so I think Stephen will know this is a big campaign for him,” said Irwin, who also represented Ireland at the 1994 World Cup. “I thought we played very well against France and deserved a draw, but this is a huge game. We can’t lose on Friday night, but obviously we want to win. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s not ideal playing in the middle of June. It’s so hard for Ireland, most of the players have had six weeks off. I know they’ve had training camps but that’s so hard. They have to get their heads around that and make sure they don’t lose the game on Friday night.

“We’ve still got a double-header, home against the Dutch, France away – and then Greece at home. It (defeat on Friday) would make it very difficult for us.”

Ireland last featured at the European Championships in France seven years ago when Martin O’Neill was in charge, with Roy Keane his assistant. And Irwin admits he would like to see his former Ireland and United team-mate back in the dugout one day.

“Roy is brilliant. What he does, he speaks his mind on television. I’d love to see him back in management but I think he’s very happy doing what he’s doing at the moment.”

Denis Irwin at the launch of Manchester United's August friendly at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Three of the 19 trophies Irwin won during his glittering 12-year spell at Old Trafford came in their famous treble-winning campaign of 1999.

That impressive feat stood alone in English football for 24 years until last Saturday, as Manchester City completed the treble by lifting their first Champions League.

“I watched it at home, on my own. I’m not going to lie, I didn’t want them to win,” laughed Irwin. “It’s a great achievement by them.”

The former left-back also lauded the impact Erik ten Hag has made since arriving at United last July, and believes a striker should be his top priority this summer.

“The season before last, we were kind of rudderless on and off the field, drifting,” said Irwin, who made 507 appearances for the Red Devils.

“Having the Champions League again is huge. It’s heading the right way. The hard bit now is to get another couple of players in in the summer and try to get much closer to challenging (for the title).

“He (Harry Kane) has got a decision to make. He’s brilliant, his record would tell you he’s great. He’s nearly 30 now, I’m sure he wants to get some trophies under his belt.”

