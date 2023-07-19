‘Ireland is the most important game for us’ – Australia not looking past World Cup opener

Sam Kerr hasn’t yet decided whether or not she is planning on a trademark somersault against Ireland in tomorrow night’s Group B World Cup opener in Sydney.

The Chelsea star has only faced Ireland once before – and fired blanks when aiming for her 50th goal in her 100th cap at Tallaght two years ago.

“I’ve always said that whenever I do a back flip it’s not planned,” said Kerr, who has scored 63 times in 120 internationals.

“Hopefully the games are a bit more easy later on and I don’t have to do it till later in the tournament. It’s just about of fun. It’s about entertainment and having fun and showing what football is about.”

Asked did he fell nervous about his star striker back-flipping, boss Tony Gustavsson dead-panned, “No comment.”

From getting shortlisted in the women’s Ballon d’Or award to getting nominated for the Best FIFA Women’s Player consistently since 2017, Kerr has been the only female footballer to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues and three different continents.

“Everyone is here to win so I’ll keep my cards lose to my chest,” she said when asked could a host country win the World Cup for the first time.

“We’re really confident but for us it’s just about the first game. Ireland is the most important game for us and right now we’re playing that game and have no other game in mind. That’s our final at this time.

“I’m really exciting about playing in front of a packed stadium. But as a team, it’s going to go up and down, and just live in the moment. We spoke about it, it’s okay to feel nervous, because that is life, that’s football life.

“We can talk about it, it’s about being in the moment and supporting one another. 50,000 the other day was amazing we dealt with it really well. Everyone is more looking forward to it and nervous about the crowd. It’s nice when they’re going to be cheering you on rather than booing you.”

The Matildas are on a run of just one loss in their last ten games.

“It’s in our favour the confidence we have gained from not only the results but playing multiple players in multiple positions as we have had a lot of injuries over those games too,” adds Kerr.

“The results felt really good but even better was the depth and beating England without five regular starters.

“Football is a funny game so you’re only as good as your last result. We know the World Cup is different and we need to rock up on the day and that’s what we’ve been preparing for the last year. It’s about the next few days and we’ll be ready.

“We just play our game. We have seen some of their previous games against the US but it’s about us tomorrow, we need to make sure we are on top of our game.

“Obviously every team brings new challenges but if we can play our game we can adapt at what comes at us. We respect Ireland, they have had some good results lately but it’s about us tomorrow.”

