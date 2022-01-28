Ireland international Ciara Grant leaves Shels to join Rangers

IRELAND international Ciara Grant has set her sights on success in Scotland after she completed a move to Rangers Women from Shelbourne.

The Donegal native played a key role in the Reds' title success last season but Rangers have managed to lure her to Scotland.

“I would really like to thank everyone in Shelbourne for everything they have done for me over the last two seasons," Grant said.

"It hasn't been easy with Covid but the work going on behind the scenes is really starting to pay off. I wish all the staff and players the best for the upcoming season and hoping another league title arrives in Tolka.”

She joins a Rangers side who are two points clear at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Galway WFC have announced that Ruth Fahy is no longer heading up their off-field operations and has left the club due to "structural" issues.

Galway's women's side stated last year that veteran player Fahey had joined as full-time CEO of the club, but now she has left.

"The club regrets to announce however that it does not have the sufficient structures in place at this point to support a full-time CEO position. The club hopes to put the required structures in place over the coming strategic phases and re-address the viability of this position," the club said.

"The club would like to apologise to Ruth and wishes her all the best in her future career. We look forward to hopefully a return to the west in the future."