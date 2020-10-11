Ireland hopeful Aaron Connolly will make return as Adam Idah confirmed for Finland clash

Stephen Kenny is hoping that Aaron Connolly will be available for Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League game in Finland after Adam Idah’s return to the squad was confirmed.

The FAI need Brighton to agree to release the Galwegian after the HSE’s formal confirmation that the Abbotstown staff member who sat near the duo on the flight to Bratislava does not have Covid-19 with their test in Slovakia returning a false positive.

This means the talented duo are no longer classified as close contacts who need to restrict movement under Irish regulations.

They had returned to the UK and while the initial view was their clubs would be reluctant to allow them to return even if the HSE permitted it due to Covid concerns, Norwich have allowed Idah to travel and the FAI have not abandoned hope that Connolly could make it – although he did have an injury issue in the build-up to the Slovakia encounter.

It would be a significant boost for Kenny who is bringing a depleted squad to Finland after the FAI decided to delay the squad’s departure to minimise any more Covid-19 related problems.

Dara O’Shea (West Brom) and Jason Knight (Derby) were asked to leave the Irish U-21 camp in Italy and report to Dublin along with Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) and the uncapped Ryan Manning (QPR).

The Irish boss, whose players were being tested again at their Dublin base last night, fears “anxiety” among clubs coul d be problematic for the fate of the November international window.

“There are serious challenges and there is a lot of anxiety in the clubs and that is something for everyone to consider,” said Kenny.

James McClean’s red card in the draw with Wales adds his name to a list of absentees that includes Callum O’Dowda, Callum Robinson, John Egan and Alan Browne, four players that were close contacts of the fringe squad member who tested positive in Friday’s examinations.

O’Shea is a likely starter with Kevin Long an injury doubt and Derrick Williams ruled out of the equation.

