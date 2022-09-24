| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ireland have come up short in the real tests

Eamonn Sweeney

Nations League has been a sobering wake-up call after a disappointing year, scrapping for last spot in group with Armenia

Scotland's Ryan Christie (right) scores the winner from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League Group E Match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Scotland's Ryan Christie (right) scores the winner from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League Group E Match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Scotland's Ryan Christie (right) scores the winner from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League Group E Match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Scotland's Ryan Christie (right) scores the winner from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League Group E Match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Ireland should be doing better than this. Had someone predicted at the start of the Nations League campaign that the team were destined to dispute last place with Armenia, while Scotland and Ukraine fought it out at the top, Stephen Kenny would have been highly offended at such a slight on his players.

Yet that’s just what has happened.

Most Watched

Privacy