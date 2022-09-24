Ireland should be doing better than this. Had someone predicted at the start of the Nations League campaign that the team were destined to dispute last place with Armenia, while Scotland and Ukraine fought it out at the top, Stephen Kenny would have been highly offended at such a slight on his players.

Yet that’s just what has happened.

Four points from a possible twelve against the top two have left Ireland as far off the pace as they were during the World Cup qualifiers.

When Ireland trounced Scotland in June there was much condescending talk over here about the parlous state of soccer over there.

Yet the Scots are a long way ahead of us, they at least made the World Cup play-offs and will also have a shot at promotion in midweek while we try to console ourselves with a win over Armenia.

We’re past the stage where every game has to be treated as a referendum on the future of Stephen Kenny and the efficacy of the style his team employs. The matches can be treated on their own merits rather than as fuel in some wider culture war.

But this has been a very disappointing year results wise. Gallant rearguard actions against superior opposition like Serbia and Portugal are one thing but the real test was how the team would fare against opposition of roughly similar ability. It came up short.

This does not mean Kenny is not the right man for the job. But it does mean that something is not quite right at the moment. As the group began, Kenny declared that he hoped to win it. This was ambitious but not absurdly so. The reality has proved very different.

By the end of the World Cup qualifiers it did seem that Ireland had moved from being a work in progress to something at least resembling the finished article. We haven’t been sinking since then but we have been treading water.

Kenny may claim that we were unlucky at Hampden Park. But we seem to be perpetually claiming misfortune. No team is unlucky all the time. There’s a ‘League of Ireland manager loses in Europe’ ring to such a protestations.

There were things to admire in this latest loss. The first half performance was an object lesson in how to neutralise a feverish atmosphere.

Ireland’s back three of Dara O’Shea, John Egan and Nathan Collins were imperious, James McClean and Matt Doherty raided with purpose with the flanks, Jayson Molumby hounded the Scots in the centre of the park and the front two of Michael Obafemi and Troy Parrott were full of energy and menace.

For all Scotland’s early fire and brimstone it was Ireland who looked more dangerous, delivering an early warning in the 10th minute when Parrott was marginally offside as he collected O’Shea’s perceptive through ball before finishing to the net.

Seven minutes later it was Obafemi who almost made the crucial incision, his piercing run forward resulting in a corner after Parrott’s shot was blocked wide.

It only delayed the inevitable. From the corner, Scotland’s attempt at a clearance was unconvincing, Molumby showed his trademark desire in winning a header and Egan produced a conclusive coup de grace with a firm half-volley from ten yards.

The goal actually bore a strange similarity to the one scored by the Irish captain’s father for Kerry against Dublin in the 1975 All-Ireland football final, also the result of a set-piece causing confusion before Egan cleared it up in the best way possible.

Yet when Scotland upped the pace in the second half the hosts looked like the team possessing the greater substance. Individual errors were at the root of both goals.

Doherty’s untypically tired attempt at a tackle gave Ryan Christie the chance to get in the cross which Jack Hendry nodded home for an equaliser. And Alan Browne’s careless jump with hands outstretched produced the penalty which Christie converted for the winner.

You can argue that everything would have been different had Ireland converted the golden opportunity which came their way in the 57th minute.

After a sustained spell of Scottish pressure Michael Obafemi lifted the siege with a magnificent run, hurdling a crude attempt to chop him down and haring half the length of the field before laying the ball on a plate for Parrott.

Opportunities don’t come much easier at international level yet the striker scuffed his shot horribly and gave Craig Gordon the chance to save.

In that moment you can see why despite Parrott’s gifts he’s found goals more difficult to come by than anyone would have predicted when he first burst on the scene.

Kenny’s next move seemed to defy logic. Parrott’s confidence must have been shattered by the miss while Obafemi must surely have been on a high after his extraordinary burst. Yet the manager substituted the latter and left the former on. Ireland never possessed the same attacking threat again.

The decision may have had something to do with Obafemi’s lack of match practice yet an Obafemi-Chiedozie Ogbene front two should still have posed much more threat than the Parrott-Ogbene combination left on the field.

Kenny’s call may only have been a small thing in the overall context of the match. You can say the same about Doherty’s missed tackle and Browne’s mistimed jump. Yet these small things seem to keep adding up for Ireland.

For all the magnificent efforts of Egan and Collins and Molumby and Obafemi there still appears to be something not quite kosher about this side.

Scotland, a team with similar resources to our own, seem more competitively hardened. Ireland are a side still being damned with the faint praise of ‘encouraging signs for the future’ etc.

This Nations League has been a sobering wake-up call. Even if we score six goals against Armenia, and looking at their performance today that’s not impossible, it won’t change the fact that we didn’t get the results in the games that mattered.

It’s a big worry going forward.