Ireland friendly with Andorra moved to new venue due Covid regulations

The Republic of Ireland will return to Andorra for the first time in a decade next week after an away friendly was switched from Barcelona to Andorra.

Due to Covid regulations in place there, it had been planned for the Republic of Ireland, who begin a training camp in Spain next weekend, to play the friendly on Thursday week in Barcelona, but the FAI today confirmed that match was being moved to Andorra. Ireland played there in the qualifiers for Euro 2012.

"Following the reduction of travel restrictions to the country earlier this week, the match will now take place at the Estadi Nacional, Andorra on Thursday, June 3, with kick-off at 5pm (6pm local time). Ireland will then travel to Budapest to face Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc Stadion on Tuesday, June 8, with kick-off at 7pm (8pm local time)," an FAI statement said today.



A 27-man squad assembles in Spain next weekend ahead of the two friendly matches.