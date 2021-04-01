Ireland friendly fixtures confirmed as Stephen Kenny looks for first win

Stephen Kenny will hope to end his win-less run of games as manager of the Republic of Ireland against Andorra as the FAI today confirmed a fixture away to the minnows in June.

Kenny planned to take the side for a training camp in June and it was today revealed that the Republic will play Andorra on Thursday June 3, in the Estadi Nacional in Andorra, with a second game against Hungary five days later, almost certainly to be played in Budapest.

Ireland have won all four previous meetings with Andorra, in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers and also the campaign for Euro 2012. Andorra have lost all three World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and have recorded one draw and nine losses in their last 10 games.

Read More

Online Editors