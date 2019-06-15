Ireland finish fourth at Toulon Tournament after penalty shoot-out defeat to Mexico

Stephen Kenny's Ireland U21 side finished fourth in the Toulon Tournament after losing to Mexico 4-3 on penalties in the third-place playoff.

Stephen Kenny's Ireland U21 side finished fourth in the Toulon Tournament after losing to Mexico 4-3 on penalties in the third-place playoff.

The Mexico side was an U23 selection, and today's clash was a rematch from the group stage, where the sides drew 0-0.

After another goalless draw against Mexico today, penalties decided the contest. Connor Ronan missed Ireland's first spot-kick, although Conor Kearns saved an effort from Érick Aguirre to swing momentum back in Ireland's favour.

Jack Taylor, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah all found the net for the Boys in Green, before Darragh Leahy missed with Ireland's final penalty to hand victory to Mexico.

Kenny's outfit performed well in the invitational competition overall, beating China and Bahrain in the group stage to advance to the semi-finals.

A Brazil U22 side were too good in the final four, winning 2-0, but Kenny can be pleased with how his team played as he looks towards October's U21 European championship qualifiers.

Online Editors