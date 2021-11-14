Ireland finish campaign with a win as second-half treble in Luxembourg secures third-place finish

In orange shirts, Stephen Kenny’s Ireland celebrated a success that will help to push the manager past the amber light in his search for a new contract.

It was far from a vintage display in Grand Duchy, but the arrival of Jason Knight was the catalyst for a dominant half hour that finally put Luxembourg to bed once and for all.

Kenny celebrated in a huddle with his staff at the full-time whistle, with FAI board members and executives watching on. They must decide in the coming weeks whether to move quickly on a contract extension and while a standalone showing of this match would prompt debate, the bottom-line conclusion is a reflection of progress.

Statistics can be twisted to suit any argument but four clean sheets to finish the year, and ten goals across that period, reflect improvement even if a scrappy Shane Duffy goal was required to break the deadlock.

Greater levels of subtlety will be required against stronger opposition if Ireland want to finish higher than third in the next Euros campaign, and all the signs now point to Kenny leading that mission.

With Gianni Infantino in the house along with local royalty, there was a bit of a festival atmosphere before kick-off, with the Stade de Luxembourg a slick 9,300-seater arena when full to capacity. For the locals, the prospect of finishing third was enough of an attraction to bring some volume to proceedings.

As predicted, Ireland fans had secured home tickets but only in pockets and two noisy sets of fans in a packed stadium gave this more of an authentic European away game feel than the fixtures in Portugal and Azerbaijan. Luxembourg began proceedings zestily, playing at a decent pace early on.

They pressed Irish kick-offs but then tried to drop off when Kenny’s charges held possession. It meant the main route to away joy in the first half was when they released Chiedozie Ogbene early before Luxembourg regrouped and it was certainly effective as he drew a foul that put Vahid Selimovic into the referee’s book.

Ogbene only got involved on a handful of occasions but every episode was effective with his speed terrifying the hosts and the home rearguard living on the edge, and an older player might have gone down from one push in the back as he entered the area.

He teed up Callum Robinson for an early strike that was blocked away by Ralph Schon, Luxembourg’s back-up goalkeeper who didn’t inspire with the ball at his feet but did tick boxes from a shot-stopping perspective, pushing away a later Ogbene attempt that followed more jittery play from Luc Holtz’s charges.

That said, Ireland rode their luck too when Shane Duffy clipped the heels of lone striker Gerson Rodrigues after a hopeful ball forward. And the most exceptional piece of skill in this patch was a full-stretch Gavin Bazunu fingertip save after Olivier Thill’s shot took a wicked deflection off Josh Cullen.

Kenny had returned Adam Idah to the side as the central striker with Jamie McGrath making way for Robinson to fulfil a slightly deeper role. At times, this left Ireland susceptible to a quick break if they didn’t get their link play right and Idah was finding it hard in this regard.

The last act before the break was Schon pushing away a John Egan header from a corner as Ireland knocked on the door without ever looking truly convincing.

A lively ten minutes from the restart involved action at both ends with Jeff Hendrick threatening and Matt Doherty getting another shot away but there were dodgy moments too with a disallowed Luxembourg goal after a push on Duffy.

Minutes earlier, a sloppy pass from the latter had created a glorious opening for Rodrigues yet he lacked the composure to outfox Bazunu.

It was getting a bit loose from an Irish perspective and the hour mark signalled the arrival of Knight in place of Idah, who didn’t seem happy to be replaced but could have no complaints.

His case was further weakened by Knight’s instant impact, the Derby player providing a bridge between midfield and attack.

This change was ultimately where the game was won, with Knight more effective than Robinson in this department, with the West Brom player sent forward as the newcomer travelled with the ball and won a free at the edge of the penalty area. Cullen’s delivery found a way to Duffy at the back post with a helpful ricochet that left Schon flapping playing its part. VAR gave the goal the official seal of approval with Duffy just onside. With Luxembourg stung, Ireland were liberated, and the killer blow soon followed.

It had a bit of everything with calm play in their own half, aided by Cullen, facilitating an advance into Luxembourg territory where Ogbene worked hard to win the ball back after a slack touch and continuing a run into the box where a pair of neat passes from Hendrick and Knight allowed the Nigeria-born Corkman to dink the ball into the net.

Irish celebrations were laced with the feeling that it was game over, and Luxembourg were now looking ragged. Cullen and Hendrick both upped their levels as the match progressed and Doherty was a constant outlet.

Ogbene had emptied the tank and Alan Browne was dispatched for the final eight minutes, which might have read like an exercise in seeing the game out but it wasn’t the end of the action.

At the death, the outstanding Knight was in the right place again to again take the right option, cushioning a James McClean cross-field pass towards the grateful Robinson, the prelude to an ‘enjoying this’ tweet from FAI CEO Jonathan Hill and Kenny chants from the away end as a happy ending to a turbulent year.