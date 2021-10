Ireland fans will receive 1,000 tickets for the final match of the World Cup qualifying campaign on November 14.

Stephen Kenny’s men will be hoping to get revenge on Luxembourg following defeat at the Aviva earlier this year and despite Ireland not having any chance of qualifying, the expectation is that there will be a demand to travel next month following positive recent performances against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The FAI have stated that tickets will be prioritised “for the most loyal supporters”. Tickets for Ireland’s home game against Portugal on November 11 sold out in minutes earlier this week.