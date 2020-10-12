Ireland facing further Covid chaos as another player tests positive for coronavirus

The Republic of Ireland are facing further chaos ahead of Wednesday's Nations League game in Finland as another member of the squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

The squad underwent a further round of tests on Sunday after the 0-0 draw with Wales, and when the results came back this morning there was a positive test from a player. It's understood the player in question was not one of the four players deemed to be close contacts to the squad member who tested positive before the Wales game.

Having been frustrated by a positive test of a staff member which turned out to be a false positive, the FAI are awaiting a re-test to be sure but if the case today is indeed positive, it will cause even more problems for Kenny and his staff for the game in Finland. The FAI had delayed departure to Finland by 24 hours to be prepared to deal with any Covid issues in Dublin.

Since the Wales game, Jason Knight and Dara O'Shea have been promoted from the U-21 squad while Ronan Curtis and Ryan Manning were called up, and Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, forced to miss the Slovakia and Wales games as they were deemed to be close contacts of the staff member who was a false positive, have rejoined the squad.

Online Editors