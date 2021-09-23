Ireland face potential Nations League trip to Scotland after League B pots revealed

The Republic of Ireland and Scotland teams before the Euro 2016 qualifier at Celtic Park in November 2014. Picture credit: David Maher / SPORTSFILE

The Republic could face old foes Scotland, and are also in line for a first-ever meeting at senior level with Ukraine and Slovenia, in the next Nations League competition.

The draw for the groups will be made in December but UEFA today outlined the possible opponents as the pots for the groups in League B were revealed. Ireland are in Pot 3 along with Serbia, Romania and Israel.

They will face one of Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia or Iceland from Pot 1; either Finland, Norway, Scotland or Russia from Pot 2; and one from Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania and Armenia in Pot 4.

The Republic's record in the Nations League is one of the worst in Europe, with no wins in 10 games across two campaigns, under Martin O'Neill and Stephen Kenny.

The Nations League games will be played in June and September of next year. Kenny's contract with the FAI runs out in July. His long-term future is to be assessed by the FAI board after the conclusion of the World Cup qualifiers in November, with qualifiers to be played away to Azerbaijan, at home to Portugal and away to Luxembourg.