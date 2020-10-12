Ireland expect crunch Euro clash to go ahead as Italy squad is decimated by Covid cases

Ireland U-21 team coach Jim Crawford says he's doing his best to prepare for a Euro qualifier away to Italy tomorrow even though a second set of positive tests among the opposition's squad has thrown their preparations into utter chaos.

And even as Crawford begins to research relatively unknown members of the Italian U-20 squad who are reportedly being drafted in to bulk up their squad, he insists it's game on in Pisa as he expects the match to be played.

Italy were unable to play Iceland in Reykjavik on Friday as local health authorities stopped the match from going ahead when three members of the Italian camp tested positive for Covid-19. And this morning the Italian FA confirmed that three more players had returned positive tests. That trio are definitely out of Tuesday's game behind closed doors in Pisa (5pm Irish time) but it's likely that more players will be deemed as close contacts of the latest three to test positive so that could leave the Italians with a hugely weakened squad.

Competition rules dictate that once a side has 14 eligible players who are free of Covid restrictions the match goes ahead and Crawford, who lost Dara O'Shea and Jason Knight from his squad as they were called up for senior duty, assumes the tie will be played.

"The mindset is the game is definitely going ahead. We're preparing as of normal," he said at a press briefing in Pisa today.

"Some of our preparations have been scuppered. Italy were supposed to play Iceland on Friday, and last night's meeting was an overview on how Italy played, so we had to postpone that. Our individual meeting, scheduled for this evening, on the Italian players...we don't know what team they'll have. They had three more confirmed cases, we don't know about close contacts. We're preparing as if there's a game tomorrow."

However Crawford says he's frustrated over the background to the game with confusion over when exactly the Italians have to announce their squad.

"The goalposts seem to move all the time," he said.

"I was told you need to have your teamsheet in four hours before kick off but I was told half an hour ago that they have up to midnight to name their squad so I am hearing they could be bringing in their U20s, I am also hearing that the three who were positive, they might have a couple of close contacts and they'll move out of the squad.

"At the minute I don't know, but that's out of our control. What we can control is what we do here in the camp, with regards to training and later on at the stadium and team meetings going forward for the game tomorrow."

