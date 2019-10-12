Ireland drop points in Tbilisi as Mick McCarthy's men lack spark in dour Georgia draw

THIS was more flat than Flatley, a dull draw that has dented Irish prospects of an appearance on the major tournament stage next summer.

Mick McCarthy can point to Denmark's scoreless draw here last month as evidence that there is nothing disastrous about this result, and time may vindicate that argument.

Yet this has stiffened the task ahead, and it was the Irish performance that was alarming, a follow on from the troubling passages of last month's struggle against Switzerland that were massaged by a strong finish.

This was an opportunity to take a decisive step towards Euro 2020 but Ireland never looked comfortable and this one dimensional showing exposed old failings that have reared their head in Tbilisi before.

A pedestrian midfield and a limited attack were unable to hurt a Georgian team that was still able to string passes together on a bobbly pitch and in blustery conditions. The late introduction of Aaron Connolly delivered a spark that was previously lacking in a laboured showing.

Ireland simply weren't good enough to get the job done and they now require big performances in Geneva on Tuesday and against Denmark next month to book on automatic passage to the finals.

There is no breathing space now.

From the outset, green shirts toiled. Ireland were strangely lethargic and unsure of themselves, with players getting in each other's way and struggling to find the right attacking positions or organise a coherent press. John Egan hit the post with an early header, but it wasn't a sign of sustained pressure to come.

Georgia were sharper on the ball and their movement in the centre of the pitch was superior as they fashioned positions to break into threatening territory. But their execution in the final third was poor, a familiar failing, and that was the main reason for the scoreless opening 45.

There were glimmers of hope for Ireland. Matt Doherty went on a mazy run that took him past four players but his lack of confidence with his left foot meant he dithered over the cross. After a stoppage and an animated discussion with Robbie Keane, Callum Robinson sent in a perfect delivery that deserved a better run in the box. For all that Georgia were slick on the ball, they looked uncomfortable at the back at times with centre half Gia Grigalava carrying a knock from the early minutes that he seemed to be getting worse as the half wore on.

Ireland's midfield was unable to stop the Georgians from getting into a rhythm, but the central defenders were comfortable enough save for one passage of play where Shane Duffy got caught too deep, thus playing Giorgi Kvilitaia onside.

However, the Belgian based attacker is cumbersome and he held the ball up for a Jano Ananidze shot that trickled wide. Still, the warning was served and with competitive debutant James Collins struggling to make the ball stick and James McClean having an off day, Ireland were finding it hard to generate any momentum.

The second half kicked off with a Shane Duffy punt in the direction of McClean. Constructive attacking play was in short supply and change was necessary.

It was Georgia that turned the screw, gaining joy down Ireland's left in a passage of play where a communication mix-up between Doherty and McClean said so much about the visitors' display.

And it didn't get much better, in truth. McCarthy mixed things up by sending Alan Browne in for Robinson and pushing Hendrick to the right side. This didn't change the pattern of play. With 13 minutes remaining, man of the moment Aaron Connolly was sent in for Collins, which did provide a different dimension.

The teenager was lively, and had already tested Giorgi Loria with a shot before he was provided with a glorious opportunity to nick it at the death with his ability to sprint onto a Whelan punt illustrating the change of pace that Ireland had lacked.

Alas, while the 19-year-old had the speed to elude his pursuers, he lost control and fired into the side netting. He was distraught afterwards. Duffy did come close with another header at the death, but the rally was a case of too little, too late. It guarantees that this race will go to the wire.

Georgia: Loria, Kakabadze, Kashia, Grigalava, Tabidze; Kiteishvili (Aburjania 89), Kankava; Okriashvili (Lobjanidze 79), Ananidze, Qazaishvili; Kvilitaia (Shengalia 73)

Ireland: Randolph, Coleman, Duffy, Egan, Doherty; Whelan; Robinson (Browne 73), Hendrick, Hourihane (Williams 90), McClean; Collins (Connolly 78)

Online Editors