Ireland will face Spain, Poland and Sweden in the Euro 2020 finals if they progress through the play-offs next March.

Ireland drawn with Spain, Sweden and Poland if they qualify for Euro 2020 finals

Following this evening's draw in Bucharest, the winners of the Path B qualifying bracket were placed in Group E alongside tough opponents in Spain, Poland and Sweden.

Mick McCarthy's side will travel to face Slovakia in March for a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

If they are vistorious in that Bratislava tie, the Boys in Green will face the winners of Bosnia and Northern Ireland in a play-off to reach the European Championships.

Ireland will also have to play that play-off final away from home.

Should Ireland qualify, they will play their opening two games at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, against Poland on Monday June 15 and against Sweden on Friday June 19.

Then will then travel to Bilbao to face Spain on Wednesday June 24.

Gareth Southgate’s side are preparing for more tournament football (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England, meanwhile, could potentially face Scotland next summer if Steve Clarke's side win their 'Path C' qualifying bracket in March.

Gareth Southgate have also been drawn in Group D against Croatia - who beat England in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and also the Czech Republic, who England faced in their qualifying group.

Wales ave been drawn in Group A alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

Below is a full list of the Euro 2020 finals fixtures next summer.

GROUP STAGES

Friday June 12

Group A - Turkey v Italy, 8pm, Rome

Saturday June 13

Group A - Wales v Switzerland, Baku

Group B - Denmark v Finland, Copenhagen

Group B - Belgium v Russia, St Petersburg

Sunday June 14

Group C - Holland v Ukraine, Amsterdam

Group C - Austria v Play-Off winner, Bucharest

Group D - England v Croatia, London

Monday June 15

Group D - Play-Off winner v Czech Republic, Glasgow

Group E - Spain v Sweden, Bilbao

Group E - Poland v Play-Off winner, Dublin

Tuesday June 16

Group F - Play-Off winner v Portugal, Budapest

Group F - France v Germany, Munich

Wednesday June 17

Group A - Turkey v Wales, Baku

Group A - Italy v Switzerland, Rome

Group B - Finland v Russia, St Petersburg

Thursday June 18

Group B - Denmark v Belgium, Copenhagen

Group C - Holland v Austria, Amsterdam

Group C - Ukraine v Play-Off winner, Bucharest

Friday June 19

Group D - Croatia v Czech Republic, Glasgow

Group D - England v Play-Off winner, London

Group E - Sweden v Play-Off winner, Dublin

Saturday June 20

Group E - Spain v Poland, Bilbao

Group F - Play-Off winner v France, Budapest

Group F - Portugal v Germany, Munich

Sunday June 21

Group A - Switzerland v Turkey, Baku

Group A - Italy v Wales, Rome

Monday June 22

Group B - Russia v Denmark, Copenhagen

Group B - Finland v Belgium, St Petersburg

Group C - Play-Off winner v Holland, Amsterdam

Group C - Ukraine v Austria, Bucharest

Tuesday June 23

Group D - Croatia v Play-Off winner, Glasgow

Group D - Czech Republic v England, London

Wednesday June 24

Group E - Play-Off winner v Spain, Bilbao

Group E - Sweden v Poland, Dublin

Group F - Portugal v France, Budapest

Group F - Germany v Play-Off winner, Munich

ROUND OF 16

Saturday June 27

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group C, London

Runner-up Group A v Runner-up Group B, Amsterdam

Sunday June 28

Winner Group B v Third Place Group A/D/E/F, Bilbao

Winner Group C v Third Place Group D/E/F, Munich

Monday June 29

Winner Group F v Third Place A/B/C, Bucharest

Runner-up Group D v Runner-up Group E, Copenhagen

Tuesday June 30

Winner Group E v Third Place A/B/C/D, Glasgow

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group F, Dublin

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday July 3

Winner Game 41 v Winner Game 42, 5pm, St Petersburg

Winner Game 39 v Winner Game 37, 8pm, Munich

Saturday July 4

Winner Game 40 v Winner Game 38, 5pm, Baku

Winner Game 43 v Winner Game 44, 8pm, Rome

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday July 7

Winner Game 45 v Winner Game 46, 8pm, London

Wednesday July 8

Winner Game 48 v Winner Game 47, 8pm, London

FINAL

Sunday July 12

Winner Game 49 v Winner Game 50, 8pm, London.

*kick-off times not yet confirmed for all matches. Those that are have been listed, in BST.

