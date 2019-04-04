Ireland draw Belgium, Czech Republic and Greece in 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals

Hosts Ireland have been drawn against Belgium, Czech Republic and Greece in Group A of the 2019 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

The tournament kicks off on kicks off on May 3rd, with the final at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin taking place on May 19th.

Games will also be played at the Carlisle Grounds in Bray, City Calling Stadium in Longford, the RSC in Waterford and Whitehall Stadium Tolka Park and the UCD Bowl in Dublin.

Ireland’s campaign opens with a clash against Greece on May 3rd in Tallaght They follow that up with a game versus the Czech Republic Waterford on May 6th.

Colin O’Brien’s side then move back to Tallaght Stadium for a tie against Belgium to finish the group stage.

Full draw:

Group A: Republic of Ireland; Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece

Group B: Netherlands; France, England, Sweden

Group C: Iceland; Portugal, Hungary, Russia

Group D: Spain; Italy, Germany, Austria

Online Editors