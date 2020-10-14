Ireland draw another blank as Kenny's side are beaten in Finland

A new manager on the touchline, new faces in the side but Ireland's miserable experience in the Nations League goes on after a 1-0 defeat to Finland in Helsinki.

The Finns earned the win which puts them two points clear at the top of the Group 4 table with a 67th minute goal from Fredrik Jensen, a self-inflicted wound for a shot-shy Ireland side who have now scored just once in five games under Stephen Kenny.

There are two more games to play in the Nations League, both next month, but after a return of just two goals in eight games in the tournament it's clearly a competition Ireland could do without.

And it will be a concern that it was a lapse in concentration and not some gifted attacking play which gave Finland their goal, Darren Randolph with a poor pass to Matt Doherty which gave possession to Teemu Pukki and he set up Jensen for his second goal in two games against Ireland.

Ireland could have nicked a point, only for an injury-time effort from Ronan Curtis to be denied by keeper Lukas Hradecky but this latest defeat, the second of Kenny's reign, is a blow to Ireland's bid to boost their seeding for December's World Cup draw and Kenny will have to summon up something for the November triple header against Bosnia, Wales and Bulgaria.

Kenny's starting XI was a mixture of the old and new, with rare competitive starts for Daryl Horgan and Seani Maguire while Dara O'Shea became the latest debutant of the Kenny era.

Horgan was one of the more effective Irish players, the Wycombe Wanderers man getting some joy out wide.

Horgan played a part in a good chance for Ireland on 13 minutes. Some quick thinking from a dead ball sent Maguire down the left wing, Horgan laid the ball off for Jeff Hendrick, whose effort was blocked.

Glen Kamara and Shane Duffy will clash at club level in the Old Firm game on Sunday and they were up against each other in Helsinki, Rangers man Kamara with the Finn's first chance of the game, a shot which was easily saved by Darren Randolph on 16 minutes.

Connolly was doing his best to get away from his markers, with Tim Sparv lucky to escape without a booking for a challenge on the Brighton player on 25 minutes. Connolly then saw a curling effort fly just wide on 29 minutes. Teemu Pukki was quiet in the early stages but became more of a threat as the game went on, close to scoring a minute before the break.

Pukki had a hand in Finland's goal as the Norwich man was alert to Randolph's slack pass and set up Jensen to score. After that Connolly tested Hradecky with a shot, Matt Doherty was close with a header three minutes from time while sub Curtis came closest, a header from a Robbie Brady cross saved by Hradrecky.

IRELAND - Randolph; Doherty, Duffy (cap), O'Shea, Stevens; Hendrick (Idah 75), Hourihane, Molumby (Knight 84); Horgan (Curtis 75), Maguire (Brady 53), Connolly.

FINLAND - Hradecky; Granlund, Toivio, Arajuuri, Uronen; Soiri (Niskanen 46), Kamara (Schuller 75), Sparv (cap), Taylor; Pukki (Pohjanpalo 80), Jensen (Kauko 85).

REF - Lionel Tschudi (Switzerland).

Online Editors