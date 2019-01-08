Matt Doherty is in line for a new contract at Wolves, and could become the first Irish client of influential super-agent Jorge Mendes before getting a deal done.

Ireland defender Matt Doherty poised for lucrative new deal - and link-up with super agent Jorge Mendes

The 26-year-old has starred for the Premier League newcomers and that rise in status is set to be recognised.

He is under contract until 2021 on a deal worth in the region of £20,000-per-week (€22,000) that was thrashed out while they were still in the Championship.

Doherty could reasonably expect to double his money in forthcoming negotiations.

His form this term has turned heads and it's believed that Spurs are monitoring his position.

However, the player is happy at Wolves and discussions about linking up with Mendes would indicate that his future lies at Molineux.

Doherty has been at Wolves since his switch from Bohemians in 2010 and has operated without an agent, with his father Tom a key influence.

But his comfort in the top flight means a number of middle men are keen to work with a player who would cost a prospective buyer more than £10m (€11m) in today's market.

It's understood that Doherty has been offered the opportunity to link up with Mendes, and is leaning towards saying yes.

The 52-year-old sprung to prominence as the agent of Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo and has become a hugely powerful figure. His company, GestiFute, has an office in Dublin.

Mendes' influence has been cited as a major factor in Wolves' rise and drew the ire of rival clubs on their charge to promotion.

He has been described as an 'advisor' to Wolves through strong connections with their Chinese owners Fosun.

Irish Independent