Ireland defender Louise Quinn emerges as doubt for crunch World Cup clash against Canada

Louise Quinn at their team hotel in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of the team's chartered flight to Perth

Irish defender Louise Quinn travelled from Brisbane to Perth on Sunday wearing a protective boot following a knock picked up in Ireland’s narrow 1-0 loss to Australia but is expected to be available for the crucial Canada clash this Wednesday.

Quinn suffered an injury to her left foot during the encounter and has been regularly assessed by the Medical Team since then.

“Ah, it was just a bit of a landing,” the Blessington veteran revealed in the immediate aftermath of the game.

Quinn was today photographed by an official FAI account wearing a moon boot despite confirmation of no injuries following the team’s recovery session on Friday.

“She is due to train with the squad tomorrow afternoon in Dorrien Gardens, Perth and is expected to be available for selection for the Group B game against Canada on Wednesday,” said an FAI statement.