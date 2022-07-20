Ireland defender Dara O'Shea signs new deal with West Brom until 2025

Ireland defender Dara O’Shea has signed a contract extension at West Brom, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The 23-year-old has made 66 senior appearances for the Baggies to date. O’Shea signed for the club in 2016 from St Kevin’s Boys and progressed through the U-18 and U-23 sides, before making his senior debut in August 2019.

The centre-back spent five months on the sidelines last season after fracturing his ankle in Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal. O’Shea has earned 13 Ireland caps under Stephen Kenny and returned to international action in March’s win against Lithuania.

“Albion has been my home for six years and I’m delighted that will be the case for at least another three,” said O’Shea.

“The club has supported me throughout my development, and I will do everything I can this season to repay their trust and belief. I’m excited about the new season and I cannot wait for us to get started, I know I’m not the only one.”

West Brom begin their Championship campaign against Middlesbrough on July 30, with manager Steve Bruce adding, “Dara is a model professional and an excellent centre-half who I expect to play a big part in the coming campaign.

“He returned to fitness at the end of last season and has continued to grow stronger over the summer. I’m delighted we have been able to sign Dara up for another three years. Dara cares about Albion and is hungry for success here. I’m hopeful together we will be able to achieve that.”

Meanwhile, St Patrick’s Athletic have signed Barry Cotter on loan from Shamrock Rovers until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old defender has made 16 appearances for the Hoops this season, ten of which have come off the bench. St Pat’s are awaiting confirmation from UEFA as to whether Cotter can feature in Thursday's Europa Conference League tie against Slovenian outfit Mura.

The Clare native, who can also play at wing-back, left Limerick FC and signed for Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich Town in January 2018, but made just two senior appearances. Two loan spells at Chelmsford followed before he signed for Rovers in August 2021, where he won the Premier Division. Cotter has also represented Ireland at U-21 and U-19 level.

Cotter will wear the number two shirt after Jack Scott returned to Wolves last week. The Inchicore side are training this afternoon ahead of the sold-out European clash at Richmond Park.