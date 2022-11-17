Ireland concede late as Norway hand Stephen Kenny's men disappointing home defeat

Leo Østigård headed home the winner just before half time. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ireland slumped to a disappointing defeat in their final home game of the year as Norway left the Aviva Stadium with a 2-1 win.

Despite missing star striker Erling Haaland, Norway could still call upon Arsenal attacker Martin Odegaard and it was his corner five minutes before half time that was headed to the net for the opening goal from Leo Ostigard.

Ireland struggled to create chances in the first half although the second half was a major improvement, with Alan Browne almost opening the scoring from close range before he levelled things up with 25 minutes to go with a sweet strike from outside the box.

Ireland threatened to score a winner but it was the visitors who struck late, Ohi Omoijuanfo winning a bouncing and firing past Gavin Bazunu.

Ireland round out the year with an away game against Malta on Sunday.

More to follow...