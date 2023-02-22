The Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson is consoled by assistant manager John O'Shea after the European U21 championship play-off loss to Israel last September.

The FAI has confirmed that John O'Shea will step up from the U-21 set-up to join Stephen Kenny's Ireland management team.

O'Shea will be taking the number three role that was previously filled by Damien Duff, Anthony Barry and John Eustace.

The 41-year-old is currently on the backroom staff at Stoke City and will be maintaining that role in tandem with his new Irish commitment.

O'Shea, who played 118 times for Ireland, extended his contract as an assistant to U-21 boss Jim Crawford last month.

He has been working alongside Crawford since 2020 and is highly regarded within the FAI set-up.

The idea of O'Shea joining Kenny's senior set-up had been floated previously but failed to come to fruition.

However, the decorated ex-Manchester United defender will now be joining his old teammate Keith Andrews helping Kenny prepare for a year where Ireland will have to upset the odds in a challenging Euro 2024 group featuring France and Holland.

"We're delighted to welcome John to the senior international coaching team," said Kenny.

"John had a brilliant career playing for Ireland right through from U15 to earning 118 caps for his country. Following that, he has committed himself to a career in coaching, working with both Reading and Stoke City for almost four years now.



"He has also combined that with a full campaign with the Ireland U-21s team under Jim Crawford and I have watched his progress closely as he made a positive contribution throughout his time with the team.

"John will now make the transition into the senior coaching team where he knows the team well and we look forward to John joining our staff for the Latvia and France matches in March."

O'Shea said: "It was always an honour to play for my country and put on the green shirt so to join the coaching staff and work with the current group of players and staff is an amazing opportunity for me.

"I'd like to thank Jim Crawford and the Ireland U-21 backroom team who've been fantastic to work with over the last few years and wish them every success after such a strong qualification campaign last year.

"We've got a really exciting group of players, a good mix of youth and experience, and some fantastic fixtures to look forward to this year so I can't wait for it to begin and to get to work with the squad and staff."