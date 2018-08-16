Ireland have climbed two places in the latest FIFA rankings.

Ireland climb in latest FIFA rankings as England shoot above Spain

Martin O'Neill's men are up to 29th from 31st place since the last figures were released at the start of June.

England's World Cup success has seen them climb to sixth place.

Gareth Southgate's side have jumped six places after reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup last month.

England beat Colombia and Sweden in the knockout stages in Russia before losing to Croatia in the semi-finals.

France have taken over top spot from Germany, who have crashed 14 places after flopping in Russia when they failed to make the knockout stages.

Belgium have climbed to second spot after reaching the World Cup semi-finals as Brazil dropped to third.

