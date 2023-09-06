Ireland captain Katie McCabe nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or award

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or Feminin

Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or award.

The Ireland star has enjoyed a stellar 12 months, playing a key role in guiding her country to a first World Cup as well as helping Arsenal to a first Champions League semi-final in a decade.

The midfielder also won the Women’s Super League goal of the season award last June and helped the Gunners to a third place finish and the League Cup.

As well as her club exploits, the Dubliner starred in Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign and was the side’s top scorer with seven goals over the campaign, also with the joint-most appearances (nine).

The 27-year-old also scored Ireland’s only goal at last summer’s World Cup in Australia. Her strike against Canada, directly from a corner, was also nominated for Goal of the Tournament.

Thirty players are nominated for the award, including Chelsea’s Millie Bright and Sam Kerr, as well as Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on Monday October 30.

After the news was confirmed, Ireland’s Twitter account posted “Our own Katie McCabe. Proud of our captain.”

2023 Ballon d'Or Feminin shortlist

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon, France); Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia); Alba Redondo (Levante, Spain); Rachel Daly (Aston Villa, England); Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona, Sweden); Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain); Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich, England); Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal, Sweden); Hayley Raso (Real Madrid, Australia); Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns, USWNT); Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona, Spain); Millie Bright (Chelsea, England); Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United, Japan); Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg, Germany); Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa, Netherlands); Patri Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain); Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg, Poland); Guro Reiten (Chelsea, Norway); Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia); Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil); Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain); Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, Germany); Katie McCabe (Arsenal, Republic of Ireland); Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City, Japan); Jill Roord (Manchester City, Netherlands); Wendie Renard (Lyon, France); Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona, Nigeria); Mary Earps (Manchester United, England); Mapi Leon (Barcelona, Spain); Khadija Shaw (Manchester City, Jamaica).