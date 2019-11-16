Ireland assured of Euro 2020 play-off - and could face Northern Ireland
The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland are both assured of Euro 2020 play-off places next March.
Saturday's results across the continent mean the Republic can do no worse than one of the play-off places, a fate they can avoid by beating Denmark in the Aviva Stadium on Monday night.
Northern Ireland battled Holland to a scoreless draw in Windsor Park. It was not enough to keep their hopes of a direct road to the Finals alive, but they are still sure of having another shot at qualifying.
Who either or both Irish teams will play in the play-offs may have to be settled by a draw in UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday. The two Boys in Green could meet each other, but that is unlikely in the first play-off. However they could clash in the final of the play-offs and the venue for that match would also be decided in the draw on Friday.
The play-offs take place at the end of March on a semi-final (one leg) and final basis. Ireland will most likely face an away semi with the final venue decided by a draw on Friday.
Online Editors
