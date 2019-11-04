Denmark manager Age Hareide doesn't expect a repeat of the 5-1 cakewalk when his side visit Dublin this day fortnight for a decisive Euro qualifier.

'Ireland are a much stronger team in this campaign' - Denmark boss wary as he names full-strength squad for showdown

The nations are deadlocked at the top of Group D on 12 points apiece but the Danes have a game in hand, at home to bottom seeds Gibraltar, four days before they face Mick McCarthy's outfit.

Ireland will require victory to ensure a direct passage into next year's finals, a showpiece in which they host four matches at Lansdowne Road. Otherwise, they will rely on progression through the UEFA Nations League play-offs next March.

Denmark chief Hareide today selected his 20-man panel without any injury or suspension concerns.

Nice striker Kasper Dolberg, who came on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against Ireland in June, is the only absentee as he lacks match sharpness.

Hareide is predicting a cagier affair under the new regime, one Ireland won't mind keeping scoreless in the hope of snatching a late winner. Shane Duffy's late equaliser earned the Irish a point in the reverse fixture.

"No," said the Norwegian when asked if he was confident about beating Ireland again.

"Ireland are a much stronger team in this campaign. They are very difficult to break down and hit you late, as they did to us in Copenhagen.

"I was just surprised how open the team were in the World Cup play-off. This is a different team under a different manager.

"They don't score many goals but don't concede many either. It will not be an easy game."

DENMARK SQUAD v Gibraltar (Fri, Nov 15) and Ireland (Mon, Nov 18):

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Frederik Rønnow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Jesper Hansen (FC Jutland).

Defenders: Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford FC), Daniel Wass (Valencia), Simon Kjær (Atalanta), Jonas Knudsen (Malmö FF), Mathias "Zanka" Jørgensen (Fenerbahce), Joachim Andersen (Lyon), Peter Ankersen (Genoa).

Midfiedlers: Lasse Schöne (Genoa), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Christian Nørgaard, (Brentford), Thomas Delaney (Borussia Dortmund), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim).

Forwards: Christian Gytkjær (Lech Poznan), Martin Braithwaite (Leganes), Andreas Cornelius (Parma), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).

Online Editors