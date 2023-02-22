Ireland and China play out dull draw as Vera Pauw’s attack fails to fire

Football’s coming home, the PA boomed at full-time. Quite.

It wasn’t the only oddity about Ireland’s friendly against China, a listless, scoreless effort in which the Asian champions displayed their superiority without ever seeming able to frank it with authority.

With the dramatic rock of Gibraltar looming in the distance, and only a handful of spectators, this seemed a world away from the intensity of a World Cup and it showed.

Ireland’s inferiority was perhaps more marked; though they rarely looked like conceding – this was their eighth clean sheet in nine games – they rarely looked like scoring either.

Set-pieces remain a preferred gambit; there were limited passages of passing patterns, minimal success in getting behind the Chinese and scattered efforts at playing through them.

Deborah-Anne De la Harpe and Aoife Mannion were handed full debuts by Pauw, with Marissa Sheva on the bench as Pauw eyed up the new talents available to her.

De La Harpe will be the most worried of the trio after a disappointing half in which she did little to fulfil Pauw’s demand that recruits need to prove themselves better than her established cohort.

One of the stalwarts, Denise O’Sullivan, was earning her 99th cap; she will reach her milestone during the two-game trip to the USA when Ireland head there in April for what will be an even sterner test of their newly established reputation amongst the global elite.

Teenage starlet Abbie Larkin was also given an opportunity to impress a manager who has managed her international ascension with prudent caution over the last couple of years.

The new arrivals may have taken their time coming on board but they had precious little available to ensure they stayed there.

Manchester United stopper Mannion looked quite the most assured of the twin debutants handed starts, even if a horrendous pass to her right-sided colleague that accelerated out of play was a bad look for both of them.

Composed in possession, at one stage deviating between a flurry of Chinese bodies to effect a triangular escape from a tight corner, she perhaps not only played herself in the World Cup 23-woman squad, but maybe the first XI too on this admittedly limited window of opportunity.

Abbie Larkin, who begins her new career with Shamrock Rovers and thus is only in pre-season mode, appeared at times to struggle with the pace of things and the return of other options may threaten her summer dreams.

It didn’t help that Ireland were frustratingly fitful for long stretches, on and off the ball.

But, as is the trademark, their familiar defensive resolution always keeps them in a game and if Louise Quinn’s 19th minute header from Katie McCabe’s corner dipped a few millimetres lower, rather than smacking the crossbar, Ireland would have sneaked a narrow half-time lead.

Ireland struggled to put any concerted strain of passing patterns together; as early as the 12th minute Courtney Brosnan was launching a long goal-kick which revealed early frustration.

China’s captain, Wang Shanshan, had the first decent effort for her side, shooting wide after Li Mengwen’s cross.

Yao Lingwei, earlier booked for a thunderous tackle that cleaned out Denise O’Sullivan, then tested Brosnan but her skimming effort was saved.

Ireland produced rare flurries of composed play, one move from right to left and back again, with Larkin knitting well, ended with Megan Campbell crossing accurately for the familiar target of Quinn’s blond tresses.

Her header was meek, albeit a crunching collision with Mengwen was not.

Pauw made a trio of changes at half-time, the removals of Larkin and De La Harpe not unconnected with their limited effectiveness, one might assume.

Ireland needed to step up but they nearly faltered early in the second act when Megan Campbell misjudged a back-pass; Quinn saved her blushes with a desperate block from Zhang Rui’s goal-bound effort.

Ireland fell asleep for the resultant corner, allowing a two-on-one then a simple cross which should have provided half-time replacement Zhang Lin Yan with an immediate dividend, but she dragged her attempt wide.

Of the half-time introductions for the Irish, Marissa Sheva seemed bountiful of energy in the middle of attack, turning and passing neatly with her first involvement.

China were posing a threat though, carving a gaping hole down the throat of the Irish rearguard on the hour mark, with Ziao Yuyi’s neat finish denied by the assistant’s offside flag.

Ireland also had the ball in the net a couple of minutes later, McCabe’s corner bundled in off the back of Mannion as goalkeeper Xu Huan fumbled but the officials spotted a discreet push few others had noticed, much to the chagrin of the disgusted girls in green.

China grew stronger as the half grew legs but struggled to create openings.

One fell to Chen Qiaozhu with 15 minutes left after a rare Brosnan error, one immediately redeemed on the double as she repelled both the full-back and a follow-up from Lou Jihai.

Ireland looked more fluid than they had done at the start of the piece but their strength is not creative and they too underwhelmed when it came to creating scoring opportunities.

Set-pieces were a prime gambit, Megan Campbell’s long throws caused some confusion but rarely extreme danger and a late free-kick was on target but well held by the Chinese netminder.

Her final throw almost created a late sensation, Diane Caldwell mistiming her run to get on the end of a Chinese flick-on from the hostile missile.

Pauw’s side still have time to iron out their attacking deficiencies before the summer but that is not a luxury which will be afforded all of her players.

China – Huan, Qiaozhu, Linlin, Xiaoxue, Mengwen (Hayain 72), Xin, Rui, Lingwei (Lin Yan HT), Yuyi (Shadike 72), Shanshan (lina HT), Jiahui.

Ireland – Brosnan; Mannion (Caldwell 70), Quinn, Connolly; De La Harpe (O’Gorman HT) Campbell, Agg (Littlejohn HT), O’Sullivan, McCabe, Larkin (Sheva HT), Payne (Carusa 75).

Ref JL Barcelo (Gibraltar)