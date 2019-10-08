Sport International Soccer

Tuesday 8 October 2019

Ireland 3-2 Ukraine: Girls in Green secure huge win in Euro 2021 qualifier at Tallaght Stadium

Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan celebrates her side's third goal during the UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships qualifier against Ukraine at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
In Vera Pauw's first game as manager of the Ireland women's senior team, she faces a tough Euro 2021 qualifier against Ukraine.

