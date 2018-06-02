Sport International Soccer

Saturday 2 June 2018

Ireland 1-1 USA: John O'Shea gets hero's ovation as Graham Burke grabs first international goal

2 June 2018; John O'Shea of Republic of Ireland in action against DeAndre Yedlin and Cameron Carter-Vickers of United States during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and the United States at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
2 June 2018; John O'Shea of Republic of Ireland in action against DeAndre Yedlin and Cameron Carter-Vickers of United States during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and the United States at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland take on the USA at the Aviva Stadium tonight in the second of their summer friendlies. Follow the action in our liveblog:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport