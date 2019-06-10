Ireland 1-0 Gibraltar, Euro 2020 qualifiers: McGoldrick breaks the deadlock at the Aviva with deflected effort

Independent.ie

After a good result in Denmark, Ireland look to enter the half-way stage of their Euro 2020 qualification campaign at the top of Group D. The match kicks off at 19.45 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/international-soccer/ireland-10-gibraltar-euro-2020-qualifiers-mcgoldrick-breaks-the-deadlock-at-the-aviva-with-deflected-effort-38199631.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38200081.ece/886c3/AUTOCROP/h342/1726822.jpg