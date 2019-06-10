Sport International Soccer

Monday 10 June 2019

Ireland 1-0 Gibraltar, Euro 2020 qualifiers: McGoldrick breaks the deadlock at the Aviva with deflected effort

David McGoldrick of Republic of Ireland in action against Liam Walker of Gibraltar during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Republic of Ireland and Gibraltar at Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Stephen Bennett

After a good result in Denmark, Ireland look to enter the half-way stage of their Euro 2020 qualification campaign at the top of Group D. The match kicks off at 19.45 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

