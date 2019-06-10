Ireland 1-0 Gibraltar, Euro 2020 qualifiers: McGoldrick breaks the deadlock at the Aviva with deflected effort
After a good result in Denmark, Ireland look to enter the half-way stage of their Euro 2020 qualification campaign at the top of Group D. The match kicks off at 19.45 and you can follow all the action in our live blog.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Meet the students who will be taking centre stage against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium
- Ireland v Gibraltar: Probable team, match details and where a win will leave us with four games remaining
- Guedes fires Portugal to victory in Nations final