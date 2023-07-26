Ireland 1 Canada 2 as it happened: Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green knocked out of World Cup

Home > Sport > Soccer > International Soccer Ireland 1 Canada 2 as it happened: Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green knocked out of World CupAdriana Leon of Canada, 19, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Republic of Ireland and Canada at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/SportsfileKatie McCabe of Republic of Ireland, left, celebrates with teammates Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly, after scoring their side's first goal direct from a corner kick during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. Photo by Mick O'Shea/Sportsfile26 July 2023; Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland, left, celebrates with teammates Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly, after scoring their side's first goal direct from a corner kick during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. Photo by Mick O'Shea/Sportsfile26 July 2023; Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland, left, celebrates with teammates Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly, after scoring their side's first goal direct from a corner kick during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. Photo by Mick O'Shea/Sportsfile26 July 2023; Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland, left, celebrates with teammates Louise Quinn and Lucy Quinn, after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile26 July 2023; Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's first goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match between Canada and Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/SportsfileDylan O'ConnellYesterday at 11:00Kick-off in Perth is 1.00pm Irish time. Latest International SoccerIndo World Cup Daily: Have we seen the best of Ireland at this World Cup?David Kelly: Ireland left with regrets as Vera Pauw changes courseSinéad Kissane: Ireland have shown they belong on biggest stage – this World Cup is just the beginningIndo World Cup Daily: Ireland’s knockout hopes ended after second World Cup defeatIreland Player Ratings: Inspirational Katie McCabe leads the charge as Girls in Green come up shortHeartbreak for Ireland as Canada comeback eliminates Girls in Green from first World CupFormer Irish international players celebrate Ireland’s first World Cup goal against CanadaHeather Payne breaks down in pre-match warm up and is replaced by Aine O’Gorman while Lucy Quinn replaces Marissa ShevaFive-star Spain cruise into World Cup knockouts with thumping win over ZambiaIreland 1 Canada 2 as it happened: Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green knocked out of World CupShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsBarry Egan: Sinéad was the funniest woman on the planet, but she sang the emotional pain of her peopleLegal AdviceMy neighbour refuses to cut the overgrown hedges on the right of way to my fields – what can I do?PoliticsRTÉ spent over €16,000 renovating office of former director general Dee ForbesCourtsBoy (14) accused of attacking US tourist on Talbot Street is remanded on bail Latest NewsMoreCourtsBoy (14) accused of attacking US tourist on Talbot Street is remanded on bail 14:42Personal FinanceLatest | ECB lifts rates by further quarter of a percentage point with ninth hike in a year14:29Music NewsDublin folk band Lankum join Arctic Monkeys on shortlist for Mercury Prize 202314:27Celebrity NewsSinead O’Connor found unresponsive at London home by police14:23The Throw InThe Throw-In: Back to back for Kerry or one last dance for the Dubs?14:21VideosPink pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U14:16VideosPart of Prince Harry's claim against The Sun’s publisher can go to trial13:54Irish BusinessISIF gets extra €400m to invest in new housing developments13:49Celebrity NewsPart of Duke of Sussex’s claim against The Sun’s publisher can go to trial13:40Irish NewsMan (20s) arrested is the ninth person quizzed in connection with killing in Tralee graveyard13:29