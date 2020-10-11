Ireland 0 Wales 0: Winless Nations League run continues as Stephen Kenny's men draw another blank

Ireland struggled once again to find the net in the UEFA Nations League tie against Wales at the Aviva Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

That’s 390 minutes and counting – the amount of time Ireland have been playing international football this season, scoring just one goal, Shane Duffy’s header from a corner in Sofia last month.

It’s not a new problem, and it’s not a problem new manager Stephen Kenny has made. Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy’s teams couldn’t score either in 2018 and 2019.

But it is Kenny’s job to solve it, and solve it before this dreadful run of scoreless draws and 1-0 defeats over the last two years condemns Ireland to also-ran status in international football.

Maybe he might have a rethink about bringing Robbie Keane into his coaching team. Robbie is Ireland’s record-goal scorer, and he’s also already on the FAI payroll. It could only help.

After a week of chaos off the pitch, culminating in the FAI interim Chief Executive, Gary Owens, having a go at Kenny before the game over the travelling party to Bratislava last Tuesday, a dull, drab draw such as this at the Aviva Stadium was the last thing anyone wanted. But are we surprised we got it?

To make things worse, James McClean’s dismissal means Kenny will be down another body for Wednesday’s game away to Finland. It really has been a week to forget for Irish football.

There were a few green shoots. Midfielder Jayson Molumby looked like a player who could grow into an international footballer. He moved the ball around in the manner the manager wants and the hope is now that he gets time on the pitch with his club.

Cyrus Christie too made an impact when he came on in a defensive reshuffle. But then right back is hardly a position in which Kenny is stuck for options.

Jack Byrne must be wondering where his place is in the Irish scheme of things. An unused sub last Thursday and the same again in this game, the Shamrock Rovers man saw three players who weren’t in the original thoughts of the boss when he named the squad get on the pitch here.

Yet it all comes back to scoring a goal. Robbie Brady flashed a shot wide in the first half and sub Daryl Horgan whipped his drive over the Welsh crossbar in the second. But for all the passing, all the possession, Ireland carried little enough threat in front of Wayne Hennessy in the Wales goal.

We’re in a grim state right now and the next two years don’t promise much better, not at least until some of the Under-21’s Kenny used to manage mature and earn starting roles with their clubs and give the scene a whole new impetus.

Because we are going nowhere at the moment, except sliding down the FIFA rankings with the World Cup qualifying draw looming.

Online Editors