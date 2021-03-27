Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1: Late strike hands Boys in Green shock World Cup qualifier defeat

Ireland and manager Stephen Kenny have been stunned by a stinging 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to minnows Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium.

Gerson Rodrigues' 85th-minute strike confirmed one of the worst defeats on home soil in Irish soccer history.

Kenny handed teenager Gavin Bazunu his senior debut and the 19-year-old was called upon for the first time with less than two minutes gone when Vincent Thill cut inside and fired in a left-footed shot from distance, and the Ireland goalkeeper dealt with it comfortably.

Keeper Anthony Moris denied James Collins the opening goal with a fine 18th-minute block after Callum Robinson had crossed the from the left as Ireland dominated possession, but created few genuine chances in the early stages.

Expand Close Ireland's Alan Browne of Republic of Ireland in action against Anthony Moris of Luxembourg during the World Cup 2022 qualifyier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ireland's Alan Browne of Republic of Ireland in action against Anthony Moris of Luxembourg during the World Cup 2022 qualifyier at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The home side had an escape three minutes before the break when Bazunu only just got back in time to repel Rodrigues' lobbed attempt to ensure the whistle sounded with the scoreline still at 0-0.

Bazunu was called upon again in the second half but James Collins came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 70th minute with an overhead kick that flew just past Luxembourg's left-hand post.

Despite the introduction of James McClean and Shane Long, Luxembourg continued to frustrate Ireland.

Things went from bad to the worst possible scenario on 85 minutes when Rodrigues unleashed a stunning 25-year effort that sailed into the bottom right of Bazunu's goal.

Ireland's efforts to drag themselves back into the game were tepid to say the least and the final whistle signalled a new low as it confirmed a 1-0 defeat.

Online Editors