Ireland 0 Australia 1: Girls in Green pay penalty in battling World Cup opener against Australia

Ireland 0 Australia 1

Ireland's Heather Payne in action against Caitlin Foord of Australia during the Women's World Cup 2023 Group B match at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Shame that such an historic occasion for Ireland should be defined by a rash moment.

The Irish team had scripted a word-perfect half of football to deny a host nation, slowly crumbling under the weighty expectations of a hopeful nation, and denied the services of their star striker and leader.

But then the cruellest of gaffes; Marissa Sheva bundling from the blindside into Hayley Raso just six minutes into the second act.

Stand-in captain Steph Catley punished the indiscretion with unerring ruthlessness, perhaps the dour match’s only moment of real quality; neither a deserved reward for their limited imagination in attack nor for Ireland’s defensive fervour.

Sheva's tears must not define the game, even if her mistake may have decided it.

Ireland finished the game by pummelling the hosts, on the ropes; but no knockout blow, Megan Connolly’s free-kick just diverted over in injury time, a corner flapped away to some sense of safety, Australia fouling constantly, in despairing retreat.

Katie McCabe with Ireland’s first shot on target; Louise Quinn a header; two titans of this wonderful sports story battling to literally the final seconds to salvage a point.

They may have made their point, but this will leave them wanting more.

For the debut nation were always going to need more when their earlier nerve failed them; their graft unquestionable, but the extra craft required just out of reach.

Australia were able to keep the ball for longer periods, even though they didn’t do much with it in a game lacking true quality, if not always retaining intensity.

It is not strictly fair to say Ireland never fired a shot but they did fail to hit the target until the final seconds.

That they ended the match in the ascendancy, prompting nail-biting nerves for the majority of the 75,584 crowd, will bode well for their test against Canada in Perth next Wednesday.

Being deserving has nothing to do with it; they may need something from there to prolong this odyssey.

They had some outstanding performances; Quinn and Fahey redoubtable in defence, O’Sullivan and Farrelly deft in midfield, McCabe, leading and fighting and sprinkling class.

One wonders whether a further frisson swept through the Irish dressing-room when news emerged of Matildas’ captain Sam Kerr’s absence.

The poster girl for this tournament concealed a calf injury expertly at the pre-match press conference after their Brisbane training session; perhaps that’s why she demurred when asked should we expect a somersaulted celebration to acclaim what might have been her 64th international goal.

That may have to be delayed until the final group game against Canada but the prospect of her missing the entire tournament may now be quite real.

Notwithstanding her superlative status, the replacement was none too shabby; Mary Fowler, a daughter of Ballymun and scorer last Friday in the win against France, the team who had turned the Irish over 3-0 a fortnight ago.

Her sisters, Caoimhín and Ciara, played for Ireland and now she was hoping to destroy their World Cup debut.

A minute’s silence for the tragic event in Auckland provided a jarring perspective before kick-off; the whistle initiated an immediate onslaught from the Matildas’ kick-off.

Their target was obvious, alluded to by Tony Gustavsson on the match eve, who claimed he had identified an Irish weakness.

An incessant pummelling of Heather Payne’s wing, with Cortnee Vine haring into spaces supported by Steph Catley, provided some early anxiety.

But it passed, imperceptibly; indeed, there was much more alarm down the other flank, and Louise Quinn had to be alert with a block after a sweeping move down the right, while Niamh Fahey got her head to another cross from there.

Ireland were not as quick off the mark as their throaty support but slowly emerged into the contest; at first limping up the field with throw-ins, then advancing more surely, especially when abandoning the occasional long punt from goal.

Kyra Carusa’s hold-up play was occasionally instrumental but Ireland’s confidence spread from the back; at one stage, two of the centre-backs, Niamh Fahey and Megan Connolly, had advanced fair into Australian territory.

McCabe found herself marauding through the centre circle and with an advancing Payne outside her at one stage.

Katrina Gorry had to be alive to deny Kyra Carusa, although the Irish striker was too hesitant; she created one brilliant position midway through the half, after beating Katrina Gorry but then, bearing down on goal, dallied and lost possession.

McCabe retrieved it but the lively Marissa Sheva, less a liability higher up the field, put in a cross that was parried away.

This was Ireland’s best period; Denise O’Sullivan, showing no ill-effects from her shin scare, effecting a beautiful swivel and volleyed pass from a throw but Ella Carpenter prevented Sheva from making an impact.

Australia dominated possession without a cutting edge; Sinead Farrelly lost Hayley Raso from a corner but the header was wide.

Raso and McCabe were enduring their own private battle, coming to blows on three separate occasions; the Irish captain leaving the field at one stage to have two of her fingers bandaged together.

She ended the half with an indication of her side’s soaring confidence; as she stepped out of the line to stem a torpid Australian passing pattern in which they were searching, unsuccessfully, for a killer pass.

Without the pace of a counter to play against, their struggles were clear to see for their ardent support; the disparate noise from the green sections offered a contrasting ballast to the outsiders.

Katrina Gorry’s shot from distance, easily collected by Brosnan, summed up the half, as did a penalty check, producing nothing.

As befits a side who are happier, Ireland ran from the fray at the break; Australia slumped from it. Vera Pauw’s happy smile betrayed the mood even more; Gustavssson’s furrowed brow a stark contrast.

The theme was unchanged after the break but Australia were doubly determined.

Vine did Payne and weaved into the area but fouled Fahey when attempting to unload.

And then, the calamity; Catley nervelessly slotting in a penalty as a nation held its breath, just after Marissa Sheva could not hold her patience.

Now unshackled, Fowler paraded down the middle; it took two to thwart her.

Suddenly, having to chase, the game did not suit the Irish; much too open, too many threats.

Could they apply their own? A set-piece, so familiar, but Louise Quinn took a knock to the head; then another, a poor effort from Connolly.

The game was Australia’s to control now; the rangy Abbie Larkin was introduced to add some verve and dash though it means Ireland start to play a longer game.

The changes injected new life; for the first time, Ireland dominated possession, as the Aussies retreated into a 5-3-2 defensive shell.

Larkin was lively; she won back possession, then Payne won a corner; her weak left foot flailed at an attempt in the box as the Irish supporters behind the goal screamed for a penalty, anything to release them from the despair.

They will never have a day like this again; but the knowledge there will be another chance to shine will offer succour.

Australia: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley (capt); Raso, Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Vine (Van Egmund 75); Foord, Fowler (Polkingthorne 85).

Ireland: Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe; Littlejohn, O’Sullivan, Farrelly (Larkin 62), Sheva (Lucy Quinn 62); Carusa (Atkinson 88).

Referee: Edina Alvez (Brazil).

