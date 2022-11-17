| 6°C Dublin

live Ireland 0-1 Norway: Boys in Green chasing an equaliser after visitors strike first

Alan Browne in action against Martin Ødegaard of Norway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Alan Browne in action against Martin Ødegaard of Norway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Alan Browne in action against Martin Ødegaard of Norway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Alan Browne in action against Martin Ødegaard of Norway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy